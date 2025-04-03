SCL Podcast “Technology & Privacy Laws Around The World” – Episode 4: Japan

In a country where cutting-edge technology is both embraced and shaped by cultural norms, Japan presents a fascinating case study for the future of privacy and tech law.

How does Japan’s technological landscape influence its legal frameworks, and how do those frameworks differ from or align with Western counterparts?

In this episode, host Mauricio Figueroa is joined by two leading legal experts from Japan, Kaori Ishii and Hajime Idei, to explore this complex and often overlooked jurisdiction in the global conversation on tech law. Tune in for an interesting conversation on the intersection of culture, technology, and law in one of the world’s most innovative nations. Listen to the episode here https://bit.ly/3XHA9kf

The Panel:

Mauricio Figueroa is a Mexican legal scholar based in the United Kingdom. His area of expertise is Law and Digital Technologies, and has international experience in legal research, teaching, and public policy. He is the host of the SCL podcast “Privacy and Technology Laws Around the World”.

Kaiori Ishii is a Professor in Chuo University, Faculty of Global Informatics from April 2019.

Before joining Chuo University, her professional experience included roles as a lawyer, in-house counsel, and academic positions at the Institute of Information Security and the University of Tsukuba.

Her research focuses on legal issues related to data protection and privacy across different countries. Her work includes comparative analyses of data protection legislation, exploring insights into the right to privacy, and examining how to harmonize current technological advancements with privacy protections. Recently, she has been interested in the intersection of privacy and data protection with competition law and consumer protection law.

She has been involved in various expert committees under the Cabinet Secretariat, ministries, and local governments in Japan, where she has provided input based on her expertise.

Haime Idei is Japanese lawyer, graduated from Waseda University School of Law. After working at Anderson Mori & Tomotsune, he joined Kotto Dori Law Office (https://www.kottolaw.com/en/). His specialty is entertainment law. He mainly advises the anime, game, AI, and VR industries.

From 2020 to 2023, he was involved in Japan’s Intellectual Property policy as an assistant counsellor at the Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters of the Cabinet Office.

Since 2022, he has also served as an auditor of the Japanese Animation Society, researching development of Japanese anime culture.

His publications include “The Current State of the Debate on the Copyrightability of AI Creations and Future Legal Practice” (July 2024).

About the podcast

Join host Mauricio Figueroa and guests on a tour of tech law from across the globe. Previous episodes have focused on the use of ‘robot judges’ in several jurisdictions and developments in India and the USA. Future episodes will look at South America, Africa and Europe.

Where to listen