In the first generative AI case to reach the Court of Justice, the Advocate General has given his opinion in Case C-250/25 Like Company on when AI chatbots may infringe press publishers’ rights. He said that retrieving and reusing online news articles in real time to answer users’ questions may infringe those rights in some circumstances.

Google, part of the Alphabet Group, provides Gemini, a generative AI chatbot that communicates with users through text or speech. Gemini uses large language models as well as retrieval-augmented generation, known as “grounding”, to find information online in real time and make its answers more accurate and reliable. This allows users to ask Gemini about the news. To answer those questions, the chatbot often retrieves or automatically copies information from online news articles.

Like Company operates several websites in Hungary. It brought a claim against Google in the Budapest Regional Court. It said that Google used its articles to train Gemini’s LLMs and repeatedly copied them and made them available to the public through the chatbot between 13 June 2023 and 31 May 2024.

The Hungarian court asked the Court of Justice four questions about how to interpret EU law. Two concerned the use of news articles to train an LLM: does this fall within the publisher’s exclusive right to control copying, or is it allowed under the EU text and data mining exception?

The other two questions concern the chatbot’s answers: can these infringe the publisher’s right to control copying or its right to make publications available to the public?

The opinion

Advocate General Szpunar advises the Court to exclude the two questions about LLM training because they are hypothetical. There is no evidence that Like Company’s articles were used to train Gemini’s LLMs. He also considers that training an LLM is not a form of online use of press publications. However, he said that in his view, as a general rule, the text and data mining exception allows works and other material protected by copyright or related rights to be used to train an LLM. However, it would be assessed on a case-by-case basis and relevant rights-holders can opt out.

He advises the Court to focus instead on the chatbot’s answers, as these questions are relevant to the dispute. In his view, a chatbot may infringe a press publisher’s rights when it retrieves an article from the publisher’s website, uses it to generate an answer and gives that answer to a user. However, those rights protect how the publication is expressed, not the facts it reports. Their purpose is to protect the investment in producing the publication, not to give publishers exclusive control over the news itself.

In his view, whether the chatbot’s use of a press publication falls within the publisher’s right to control copying depends on two factors:

Whether the chatbot accessed the publication unlawfully, particularly by bypassing effective technical protections, such as a paywall, intended to restrict access or automated copying.

Whether the answer simply reports facts from the publication, or recognisably reuses the way it is expressed to such an extent that the user no longer needs to read the original.

As a rule, the publisher’s right to make its publication available to the public is infringed if the chatbot repeatedly gives answers to related questions that recognisably reuse the publication’s expression to the extent described above.

Finally, the chatbot provider is responsible for any such infringing use if it is built into the provider’s business model, or if the provider has failed to put suitable measures in place to prevent it in a credible and effective way.

The opinion is not binding on the Court of Justice.