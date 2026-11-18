Dr. Claudia Koon Ghee Wee looks at the question of when an agentic AI’s mandate to act on your behalf runs out

The Ship of Theseus is an old puzzle about identity and change. Plutarch records that the Athenians kept Theseus’s ship by replacing its old timbers from time to time, so that it became a standing example for philosophers disputing whether it was still the same vessel.

Agentic AI gives the puzzle a practical, commercial form. An AI agent can keep the same account, credentials and spending limit as its model, instructions, memory, tools and sub-agents change underneath. Most updates will look routine, and many will be harmless. Yet authority granted to one version can pass to the next without anyone revisiting the conditions on which it was granted.

That raises a question for every business deploying agents. Should authority granted to an earlier version carry forward automatically as the system changes? Recent legal scholarship, such as Arbel, Goldstein and Salib’s ‘How to Count AIs‘ (2026), asks how AI agents should be identified as distinct units for legal purposes. This article asks something narrower, namely whether an agent’s authority still rests on a decision the business actually made.

I argue that an AI agent’s authority to commit a business should stay anchored to the last mandate the business expressly approved. For consequential uses, the mandate should also record which changes may proceed without further approval and which send it back for reconsideration.

From system identity to delegated authority

Take an agent permitted to place orders of up to £50,000 each with approved suppliers. At deployment, the agent checks a live supplier register immediately before placing each order. A later update, made to reduce delays, lets it rely instead on each supplier’s approval status as stored at onboarding. The change passes technical review. Months later, a supplier fails due diligence and is removed from the register, yet the agent places another £40,000 order anyway, relying on the stale approval.

The account, credentials and spending limit are as they were, yet a safeguard on which the purchasing authority depended has gone. I use ‘delegation continuity’ to mean the continuing fit between the system exercising authority and the purpose, limits and safeguards under which that authority was granted.

Technical research is approaching the problem from the authorisation side. Zhang and Zhang (2026) use ‘authorization continuity’ to ask when an existing grant survives changes to an agent’s memory, tools, workflows and delegation structure. Joint guidance from six cyber security agencies in five countries, including the UK’s NCSC, describes a related risk in ‘Careful adoption of agentic AI services‘ (2026). In its example, a procurement agent’s broad privileges are evaluated only at initial deployment and later exploited through a compromised low-risk tool.

Both ask whether an existing grant still holds within its technical limits. My concern is whether any business decision still supports it once the system has changed.

The agency analogy and the release cycle

Agency law offers a temporal analogy. Section 3.09 of the American Law Institute’s Restatement (Third) of Agency (2006) deals with changed circumstances. Under it, actual authority ends when circumstances arise from which the agent should reasonably conclude that the principal would no longer assent to the agent acting for it. Authority can therefore lapse without anyone revoking it.

The rule does not apply directly to an AI system. Deborah DeMott argues, in ‘When Agentic AI Met the Common Law of Agency‘ (2026), that agentic AI is an instrumentality, not a common law agent. Even so, the analogy points to something technical approval misses. When a condition supporting the earlier grant disappears, someone must decide whether the grant continues.

Release review and mandate review start from different baselines and are usually done by different people. A release review asks whether a change is fit to deploy; a mandate review asks how much commercial discretion the business will give the system. Where each release is judged mainly against the one before it, the baseline drifts with the technology. In the supplier example, the mandate should have come back for review when the live supplier check was removed, months before the disputed order.

Keeping the mandate current

For consequential uses, the mandate record can set out the system’s purpose, its material limits on discretion, the safeguards behind those limits and the kinds of change already anticipated. The record should also name the system version it was approved against and a mandate owner, usually the budget holder, responsible for reconsidering it. The change process should then send any change affecting a listed safeguard to that owner before release. Organisations using ISO/IEC 42001:2023 can attach this step to the standard’s existing requirements on planned changes (clauses 6.3 and 8.1).

A security patch, or a model update that passes the same evaluations, may leave the mandate intact, and reviewing every release against it would be impractical. Removing a supplier check, widening payment access, changing the purchasing objective or handing purchasing discretion to another agent is different, because each alters the basis on which the organisation chose to delegate.

The EU AI Act uses a comparable structure in a different setting. Article 43(4) requires a high-risk AI system that has already undergone conformity assessment to be assessed again after a substantial modification. For systems that continue to learn, changes the provider predetermined and documented at the initial assessment do not count as substantial modifications. The provision governs regulatory conformity. It nonetheless shows how anticipated change can sit within an existing approval and how material change reopens it.

Third parties and continuing authority

Internal renewal does not settle the matter. A business may narrow an agent’s authority, yet its suppliers still see the same account, ordering channel and presentation of authority. Under section 3.11 of the Restatement, ending actual authority does not by itself end apparent authority, which continues until a third party can no longer reasonably believe that actual authority persists. English law, which speaks of ostensible authority, takes the same line. In AMB Generali Holding AG v SEB Trygg Liv Holding Aktiebolag [2005] EWCA Civ 1237, the Court of Appeal upheld the finding of actual authority but said it would also have found ostensible authority. Treating ostensible authority as a form of estoppel, it reasoned that an uncommunicated change in the principal’s relationship with the agent could not withdraw a representation already made (at [31]–[33]).

DeMott also suggests that apparent authority doctrines may apply where an instrumentality appears to act with authority on another’s behalf. English law requires the representation to come from the principal (Freeman & Lockyer v Buckhurst Park Properties (Mangal) Ltd [1964] 2 QB 480; Armagas Ltd v Mundogas SA [1986] AC 717). Here it comes from the business itself, through the account and ordering channel it keeps open. A supplier that knew it had been removed from the register, and that orders required registration, would struggle to rely on the representation. Notice therefore matters. The UK Jurisdiction Taskforce takes a parallel view of AI output. Its July 2026 legal statement, ‘Liability for AI Harms under the private law of England and Wales‘, treats AI as having no legal personality. It accepts, however, that a person may be liable for AI-generated statements that the person has adopted, authorised or held out as its own.

Article 7 of the UNCITRAL Model Law on Automated Contracting (2024) gives priority, as between contracting parties, to an agreed procedure for attributing actions carried out by an automated system. Absent one, the action is attributed to the person using the system for that purpose, and attribution cannot be denied solely because the outcome was unexpected. Article 8, which States may choose whether to enact, covers a narrower case. It stops a counterparty relying on an automated action the user could not reasonably have expected, if the counterparty knew, or could reasonably be expected to have known, that the user did not expect it. The majority of the Singapore Court of Appeal took a related approach in Quoine Pte Ltd v B2C2 Ltd [2020] SGCA(I) 2. It assessed knowledge by reference to the programmers, from the time of programming up to contract formation.

The Model Law does not itself decide liability and must be enacted to take effect domestically. Even before enactment, it suggests a contracting practice. Parties using agentic systems can agree how automated acts are attributed and how changes to the mandate will be communicated, for example, by requiring written notice of any narrowing within a set period. The Law Commission of England and Wales raised related questions in its July 2025 discussion paper, ‘AI and the Law: A Discussion Paper‘.

In practice, delegation continuity means keeping the authority a business meant to grant connected to the system now exercising it. For in-house counsel, that involves asking for a dated mandate record tied to a system version, checking that change requests reach the mandate owner, and agreeing attribution and notice terms with key suppliers. If an order placed under an old mandate is later disputed, the business, and perhaps a court, will ask whether anyone decided this version of the system should still hold that authority.

Dr Claudia Koon Ghee Wee is an independent researcher in Sydney, Australia, working on AI assurance, agentic AI governance and payments risk. She is an IAPP-certified Artificial Intelligence Governance Professional (AIGP) and an ISO/IEC 42001 Lead Auditor.