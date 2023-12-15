Teaching in the Clouds: A Year on Coursera

At the Centre for Commercial Law Studies at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), we have been teaching cloud computing law to postgraduate students for over a decade, both in-person at our London and Paris campuses, and online as part of our distance learning programme in Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Law. To take this to the next level, in 2021 we decided to produce a series of massive open online courses (or ‘MOOCs’). About a year and a half later, in October 2022, we launched a three course ‘specialisation’ in Cloud Computing Law on Coursera. In this article, we look back on the challenges we faced and the lessons we learned. We also look ahead to the future of online education and training.

In the beginning, there was COVID...

As lockdowns spread during the COVID-19 pandemic, university campuses shut down and many international students were unable to travel. Facing an uncertain future, QMUL decided to trial various forms of online education. The new, digital strategy included a partnership with Coursera, a global platform for online education.

At the Cloud Legal Project, we agreed to take part in the QMUL pilot project by developing courses covering the legal implications of using and providing cloud services. The courses would be based on our Cloud Computing Law book, the second edition of which had recently been published (OUP, 2021). The MOOC model would allow us to offer a very affordable learning option for students who could not travel to London or Paris, whether due to COVID measures, fees and other costs, or personal commitments to families and careers. Reaching a broad audience is a priority for our research project, which is funded through a series of charitable donations from Microsoft.

Overcoming obstacles

We started in high spirits, but soon ran into significant challenges, mostly related to video content. Coursera courses typically feature around an hour of video per teaching week, made up of 10-12 short videos of around 5 minutes each. So, for the 10-week Specialisation we had planned, we needed some 10 hours of slick, high-quality video per week, or about 100 short videos in total. We had no direct experience of shooting or editing that kind of material. To make matters worse, lockdowns meant we were all working from home, so we couldn’t use a central, professional studio.

To solve this problem, we bought A/V equipment and simple studio lights on Amazon and set up a DIY studio in a basement room at our campus in Lincoln’s Inn Fields. Some presenters took turns recording short videos there; while others recorded from home, setting up makeshift studios in living rooms, bedrooms, a garage and even a garden shed! Presenters then uploaded their files to the cloud, via Microsoft Teams and SharePoint.

High-quality video also needs clear audio. We bought a couple of decent Tascam digital recorders but then had to work out how to eliminate distracting background noises, such as from traffic or sirens. This is not easy to achieve without soundproofing in central London, and some presenters resorted to recording videos in the dead of night. However, after much experimentation, we found ways to record well-lit footage with clear sound.

The next step was editing, which presented a separate challenge. Cutting many hours of HD video and combining it with graphics required not only appropriate hardware and software, but also a specialised skill set. So, we worked with an external video-editing company that had been engaged centrally by QMUL. Unfortunately, this brought its own challenges in terms of contracts, costs, and coordination. To cut down on editing costs, we required all presenters to record their footage in a single take.

The production company then uploaded draft versions of edited videos to Vimeo for us to review. We left comments on Vimeo for the editors, which worked a bit like comments in MS Word, but without the ability to track changes. As a result, version control was a good deal more complicated than for Word documents!

In contrast, preparing the other learning materials was much more straightforward. Drafting explanatory notes, pulling together reading lists, and setting questions for discussion forums and quizzes was more familiar terrain. Once all the learning materials were ready, building the course on Coursera was easy too. The platform has simple drag-and-drop tools. As a result, building a course is about as simple as writing a blog on WordPress or listing your home on Airbnb.

Launch and learn

In October 2022, we were finally ready to launch our three-course specialisation on Coursera. Since then, we’ve had over 5,000 learners sign up; we have issued nearly 1,200 course diplomas; and learners have given the courses an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Learners can audit the courses for free, or pay £40 per month of study to obtain a diploma, which many share on LinkedIn and add to their CVs. So far, the courses have raised tens of thousands of pounds in revenues from individual and corporate subscribers. As part of our (complex) revenue-sharing agreement with Coursera, a portion of these funds flows back into our research budget.

We’ve learned that an online course differs from in-person teaching in three important ways. First, to ensure scalability, we had to design the three-course specialisation so that it requires no ongoing involvement from the teaching team. For our traditional in-person and online distance learning programmes, we deliver lectures and tutorials in physical or virtual classrooms. That means we are in direct contact with students and can, for example, answer their questions and guide them on their learning journey. In contrast, our Coursera learners can only access the materials on the platform. For the rest, they’re on their own.

To support Coursera learners, we set clear expectations and specified measurable, clearly-defined learning objectives for each course. A learner’s progress towards those objectives can then be tested through a series of automatically-graded, multiple-choice quizzes. Learners obtain the knowledge they need to pass those quizzes through the learning materials, such as videos and readings. But it’s up to students to watch and read as much (or as little!) as they want; and to decide for themselves when they’re ready to take each quiz.

Second, we get a different kind of feedback than we do from face-to-face teaching. The Coursera platform tracks which videos learners watch, how learners perform on quizzes, and whether, and if so when, they drop out. This results in a wealth of data, which we can use to improve the courses. For example, we can see which questions learners typically get wrong, and which wrong answers they select most often. We can then use this to clarify any ambiguous or overly-complex questions, or to tweak the quizzes to make it easier or harder to achieve a pass grade.

We don’t get that kind of real-time, data-driven feedback through in-person teaching or exam marking. However, we use the Coursera materials and data analytics to improve our traditional teaching too. For example, we can re-use the MOOC questions as practice quizzes for our LLM students, or give them access to selected MOOC videos to reinforce points made in class.

Third and finally, anyone with an interest in cloud computing law can enroll in our Coursera specialisation. We can’t assume that learners have a legal background, or an understanding of cloud computing. So, the challenge was to design courses that anyone could follow. This meant explaining cloud technologies and services in simple terms for lawyers, compliance professionals, and regulators new to the world of cloud services. At the same time, for computer scientists and business learners with little or no legal training, we had to cover the basics of things like contract and data protection law. This forced us to explain every technical concept and legal argument from first principles. To borrow Einstein’s phrase, the challenge was to “make everything as simple as possible, but not simpler”.

The future of online education?

A hands-off, asynchronous approach to teaching and learning is scalable in a way that “live” teaching isn’t. Once an course is built on a platform like Coursera, any number of students can take it. However, learners don’t benefit from the same direct contact with faculty members they would get from face-to-face classes and tutorials. As a result, live teaching (whether in person or online) will remain our core offering, albeit as a premium service. But we believe there’s plenty of room too for lower cost, scalable MOOCs alongside our other programmes.

As technology improves, making a MOOC will become easier. For example, Microsoft “Cameo” is a feature which lets you frame and embed video from your webcam alongside the text and graphics on your PowerPoint slides. This is a significant improvement over previous PowerPoint recording options. Had this functionality existed in 2021, it would have significantly reduced our video-editing needs. (Prezi has long offered a similar function, but its controls are not particularly intuitive for users versed in PowerPoint. After experimenting with Prezi, we decided against training our team to use it.) Meanwhile, Software-as-a-Service (‘SaaS’) video solutions have made video capture and editing tools more accessible; while Video Platform as a Service (‘VPaaS’) services offer advanced content management and customisation options for more sophisticated users.

In the longer term, AI is likely to reduce the costs of making a MOOC even further. It could help generate scripts and graphics for videos, automate video editing and, based on data analytics, suggest continuous improvements to make courses more engaging. Indeed, what’s to stop someone using AI to create new courses featuring deep-fakes of our faculty? This raises plenty of interesting legal issues, which are beyond the scope of this article. But they present fertile ground for future research and teaching, and perhaps, someday, another Coursera Specialisation.

You can access the Cloud Computing Law Specialisation on Coursera at https://bit.ly/cloud-law-course or find out more about the Cloud Legal Project at https://www.qmul.ac.uk/cloudlegal/





Christopher Millard is Professor of Privacy and Information Law at the Centre for Commercial Law Studies, Queen Mary University of London, where he leads the Cloud Legal Project. He Is Senior Counsel to Bristows and is a Life Fellow and past-Chair of SCL.





Johan David Michels is a researcher with the Cloud Legal Project at the Centre for Commercial Law Studies, Queen Mary University of London (“QMUL”). He teaches cloud computing and e-commerce law at QMUL and the London School of Economics and is currently pursuing a PhD looking at property rights in digital assets.