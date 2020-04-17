The April issue of Computers & Law is ready to download

April 2020 issue only available as a digital edition (for now we hope)

The April 2020 issue of Computers & Law has been published and is available for members to download now.

As you will have read in last week’s newsletter this issue is currently only available in digital format. It may be printed once business returns to some semblance of normality (perhaps with the June 2020 issue).

As ever the magazine is packed with essential reading including our regular news review, stand out articles covering dark patterns in ecommerce tactics, employee liability for falling foul of scams, insights into the forthcoming P2B regulation and more plus our coverage of the latest tech law cases. Some content is available only in the magazine and is not available online so make sure you download it to get the full picture.

As this is a digital edition we have been able to add a few bonus pages while active hyperlinks mean you can step straight to the source material while you are reading. Bookmarks have also been added to make navigation as easy as possible.

To download the magazine, log on as a member and then click here.



