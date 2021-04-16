The April issue of Computers & Law is available to download now

Over 70 pages of analysis, news and case notes in this issue.

I am delighted to say that the April issue of the Computers & Law is ready for you to read and can be downloaded here (provided you have logged on as a member).



The cover story for this issue is one from our regular cybersecurity contributor, Peter Yapp, who runs through some of the latest thinking on how to handle ransomware attacks including some thoughts on the core question: to pay or not to pay. We also have contributors giving their thoughts on the outcome of several recent decisions including the long awaited judgment in the Co-Op v IBM litigation, a defeat for Banksy over trademarks borne out of his online anonymity and the Bavarian DPA on the lawfulness of Mailchimp under the GDPR (or not).



Also covered are a round up of AI regulation initiatives, thoughts on group litigation and new approaches to competition law for Big Tech plus help on resolving IT disputes using an Optimal Outcomes framework.



All that plus the usual round up of news and case notes from the past couple of months.

Would you like to become a C&L book reviewer?



We get a regular supply of books to review - both legal text books and some of wider interest - and so I am looking to set up a panel of four or five regular reviewers who can help ensure that we cover useful publications in the magazine.

In return for your review you’ll get to keep the book, so if you like reading and want to be part of that team please email me at david.chaplin@scl.org.

David Chaplin, Editor, Computers & Law
















