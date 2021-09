Entries are now being recieved for the first SCL Student Bytes Moot, in partnership with 4 Pump Court

Calling all students...

Want to learn more about the law governing the use of Artificial Intelligence technology?

Want to hone your advocacy and research skills?

Want to step into the shoes of a barrister and understand their day-to-day work?



Applications for the Law of Artificial Intelligence Moot Competition are now open until the 15th October 2021.

Entry details can be found via this link: https://lnkd.in/gS8NgrfE



Click on this link to access the question and FAQ pack: https://lnkd.in/gUC6skUs