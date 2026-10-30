Booking.com faces EU scrutiny over fake listings, phishing scams and boosted search results

The European Commission has opened a formal investigation into whether Booking.com has done enough to tackle fraudulent listings and phishing scams under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA). It will also examine whether paid-for boosts in search rankings are clearly labelled as advertising. The investigation centres on three areas:

Fake and non-compliant listings

First, the Commission will ask whether Booking.com properly identified and assessed the systemic risks posed by illegal content. Its concerns include listings for non-existent properties, impersonation fraud and accommodation offers that do not comply with applicable rules, all of which can undermine consumer protection.

It will then consider whether Booking.com responded effectively, including whether it acted quickly enough to remove fraudulent and non-compliant listings.

Phishing scams targeting travellers

Second, the Commission will examine whether Booking.com diligently assessed and addressed the threat that phishing scams pose to consumers.

The focus will be on two key points: how reservation and guest data is shared with accommodation providers, and how Booking.com’s messaging service is designed and operated.

The key question is whether sufficient safeguards prevent that data from being exploited to send convincing phishing messages and solicit fraudulent payments.

When a top search result is really an advert

Third, the Commission will review Booking.com’s compliance with the DSA’s advertising transparency rules.

Accommodation providers can gain greater visibility in search results by paying a higher commission. Users should be able to recognise immediately that these “boosted listings” are advertisements. For every ad, they should also be able to see who is behind it, who paid for it, why it has been shown to them and how to change the settings that shape the ads they see.

Without clear labelling, a traveller may assume a property ranks highly because it best matches the search, not because the provider paid for greater prominence.

If established, the alleged failures could breach Articles 34 and 35 of the DSA, which require Very Large Online Platforms and Search Engines to identify, assess and mitigate systemic risks. They could also breach Article 26(1), which requires online platforms to make advertisements, and key information about them, clearly identifiable.

What happens next?

The formal proceedings provide the Commission access with further enforcement tools, including interim measures and non-compliance decisions. It may also accept commitments from Booking.com designed to address the concerns under investigation.

The investigation is at an early stage. Opening formal proceedings does not prejudge the outcome, and it does not affect enforcement under other regulatory regimes.

However, for the conduct covered by the proceedings, the Commission now takes the lead on supervising and enforcing the suspected Article 26(1) infringement, displacing the powers of national Digital Services Coordinators and other competent authorities.