CJC issues final report on using AI to prepare court documents

The Civil Justice Council (CJC) has issued its final report on using AI to prepare court documents. It makes 15 recommendations for civil proceedings in England and Wales. Its approach is functional and risk-based, rather than recommending a blanket ban on AI or a general requirement to disclose its use.

The CJC concludes that regulation should start with legal representatives and their professional regulators, including the SRA, BSB and LSB. Using AI does not transfer a lawyer’s responsibility for the resulting document to the technology provider. Accuracy, verification and accountability are key.

The report recommends supplementing professional regulation with a Practice Direction prepared by the Civil Procedure Rule Committee (CPRC). This would consolidate and clarify the court’s approach to accuracy, verification and responsibility, explain existing sanctions for misuse, and address particular contexts such as witness statements. Guidance on disclosure would be subject to the work reviewing Practice Direction 57AD.

The report distinguishes between AI that generates substantive content and AI that influences it. Generation includes producing or modifying content, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Influence can include affecting its selection, analysis, development or evaluation without producing the text itself. The concern extends to facts, evidence, opinions, reasoning and argument and not simply whether a system writes a first draft.

Witness statements

When it comes to witnesses of fact, the CJC recommends a declaration that AI has not generated or influenced the substantive content of their statements. The aim is to preserve the integrity of the evidence and ensure it is given in the witness’s own words. This is a proposed safeguard against substantive interference and not a requirement simply to list every AI tool used.

An illustrative risk for a technology business is an employee using an AI assistant to turn notes about a failed software implementation into a polished account. Even if the employee supplied the underlying facts, the assistant might select which events to emphasise, strengthen causal language or introduce inferences. Under the proposed approach, checking the final text for obvious errors would not by itself resolve whether AI had influenced its substance.

The recommendation does not prohibit particular tools or categories of tool, instead focusing on their effect. The report does not recommend any new rules for statements prepared and signed by legal representatives where they are not giving evidence as witnesses of fact.

Expert evidence

The report calls for a different approach for expert evidence, recommending changes to the Civil Procedure Rules, including an AI-use declaration and revised guidance for experts. The rationale is transparency – opposing parties and the court must be able to scrutinise and test the evidence effectively.

Outside the targeted safeguards for witness and expert evidence, the report rejects general AI-use declarations and a requirement to seek permission to use AI when preparing material for civil proceedings.

The report does recommend urgent consideration of guidance for litigants in person by the CJC working with the CPRC, with the proposed Practice Direction revised as necessary in light of that work.