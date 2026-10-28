CMA consults on designating Microsoft with SMS under DMCC Act

The Competition and Markets Authority has proposed designating Microsoft with strategic

market status (SMS) in its business software ecosystem under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024. it will consult before making a final decision. It has published a roadmap outlining possible future interventions to create better outcomes for businesses and public sector organisations. Areas that have been identified by the CMA for further investigation include how Microsoft bundles its software, in addition to making it easier for developers to integrate their products with Microsoft’s

business software.

Microsoft’s business software (including programmes such as Word, Excel, Outlook etc.), is used by over a million businesses and public sector organisations in the UK, with approximately 20 million monthly users. The CMA considers it essential that customers have genuine choice and that competition drives innovation and productivity.

It emphasises that there has been a shift towards agentic AI in workplace tools while AI functionality has also increased. The ability to choose for government and critical organisations, without becoming solely dependent on one provider, has become increasingly important. The CMA has drawn three main conclusions which inform its proposed designation decision. These include:

Microsoft has a strong position across each of the five areas of digital activity that the CMA investigated (personal computer operating systems, productivity software suites, security software, server operating systems, and relational database management systems)

Microsoft’s market strength in business software is reinforced by the barriers customers face when switching, limiting choice and weakening constraints of other software developers

Commercial practices and integration advantages incentivise customers to take on Microsoft products, which creates additional barriers that other developers may be unable to overcome.

The CMA has published a plan setting out areas where it proposes to gather further evidence and consider other possible interventions if Microsoft is designated with SMS. The plan focuses primarily on areas where greater choice and stronger competition could lead to lower prices for businesses and public sector organisations. The areas identified for further investigation to inform potential action include:

Assessing whether customers can freely choose the best AI tools and functionalities for their needs, and whether alternative AI providers have a level playing field to compete with Microsoft’s Copilot

Examining whether Microsoft’s bundling and integration of its security products limits customer choice

Determining whether customers have effective choice over which cloud to deploy software licenses on and the impacts on Microsoft’s licensing practices have on the choice.

The CMA is consulting on its findings. The consultation ends on 13 November 2026, and a final decision will be made by the February 2027 deadline.

Update on cloud services monitoring

As well as this, the CMA announced in March that it is engaging with a broad range of stakeholders to ensure that Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft are delivering on steps they announced to support customer choice in cloud, and to identify what other action may be needed. The CMA has continued to work closely with both Microsoft and AWS, including monitoring of internal data and product developments, driving material developments from both companies, including:

Connecting their data centres with rivals, beginning with Google

Completely removing data transfer fees for customers changing cloud providers, and reducing these fees where customers use more than one cloud provider

Introducing a new mechanism for competitors and customers to request greater interoperability

Rolling out AI tools to automate technical steps required to switch

However, the CMA has been clear that more can be done to address remaining barriers to switching between cloud providers and using multiple cloud services. The CMA will continue to work with AWS and Microsoft to address these. For example, the CMA has agreed with both businesses to focus on improving how identity and access management (IAM) works across clouds and to ensure that cloud architectures designed for portability can be deployed and migrated across cloud providers without unnecessary barriers. These steps demonstrate a flexible, targeted approach focused on securing faster benefits for the UK.

The CMA will continue this approach whilst keeping the possibility of launching a full SMS investigation under review.