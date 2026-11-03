CMA investigates Meta’s commercial terms

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into whether Meta’s commercial terms for businesses using its platforms and services breach the Competition Act 1998 (CA98). Chapter II of the CA98 prohibits conduct by one or more undertakings that amounts to an abuse of a dominant position in a market and may affect trade within the UK.

The terms, which Meta planned to revise on 20 November but has since put on hold, could allow it to collect content from the websites of businesses and publishers that use its services and then use it to develop and provide its own products and services, including its AI features, without those businesses choosing whether or how their content is used.

The CMA is concerned that Meta requiring news publishers and other content businesses to accept these terms could amount to an unlawful imposition of unfair trading conditions for thousands of UK businesses that rely on its services to reach customers and audiences. It is using its powers under the CA98 to urgently investigate the concerns it has heard from stakeholders, including the News Media Association and Movement for an Open Web (MOW).

The investigation will assess whether Meta holds a dominant position in a relevant market in the UK and, if so, whether its terms amount to an abuse of that position under the CA98.

Meta had originally planned to introduce changes to its commercial terms on 30 October but, following engagement with the CMA, announced that implementation would be delayed until 20 November. On 28 October, Meta announced a pause in the rollout of its commercial terms, pending consultation with industry groups.

As this is only the start of the CMA’s investigation, no decision has yet been made on whether Meta has broken the law. The CMA will now gather and assess evidence, including from Meta and affected third parties.

The CMA has limited powers to take action under the digital markets competition regime for businesses that have not been designated with strategic market status (SMS). To date, Meta has not been designated with SMS status. The CMA continues to keep potential candidates for SMS designation under active review, with the next set of proposals due to be considered by the CMA Board in spring 2027.

Separately, the CMA is seeking information from Meta on its new Meta One business subscription service and the concerns raised by the Federation of Small Businesses about the potential impact on small businesses of posting external links on Facebook and Instagram without paying a subscription fee. No decision has yet been taken on whether the CMA will take formal action in this area and these issues fall outside the scope of the CA98 investigation.