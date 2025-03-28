CMA issues final Annual Plan

The Competition and Markets Authority has published its Annual Plan 2025 to 2026. It sets out the CMA’s commitment to use its competition and consumer protection powers to drive positive outcomes for UK consumers and businesses across the economy. It also describes how the CMA will reflect the new draft strategic steer from the UK government in its activities over the coming year. The draft steer reinforces the importance of a strong, independent competition and consumer protection regime, in the context of the government’s growth mission.

Focus areas

The CMA plans to target its markets work toward unlocking investment in critical infrastructure and identifying opportunities for key horizontal enablers (like access to data or technology adoption) which could have a multiplier effect on growth. It will also give particular focus to priority sectors in the Industrial Strategy including advanced manufacturing, clean energy, creative industries, defence, digital and technologies, financial services, life sciences, and professional and business services.

The CMA plans to use its anti-bid rigging expertise and AI capabilities to help the government identify and tackle bid rigging in public procurement.

The plan also describes the CMA’s approach to its new powers under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act. This includes the CMA’s planned early activity in both the new digital markets and new consumer protection regimes. The CMA particularly emphasises the value of effective consumer protection to both business and consumer confidence, signalling that it will use its enforcement powers proportionately to put money back into people’s pockets and protect the level-playing field for fair-dealing businesses.

Improving how the CMA works

The plan restates the CMA’s commitment to its ongoing programme of rapid, meaningful changes based around four key principles: pace, predictability, proportionality and process (business engagement). Following feedback, the CMA committed to implementing the ‘4Ps’ last year, starting with merger control.

The CMA also emphasises the importance of continued, constructive engagement with a diverse range of stakeholders, particularly through the CMA Growth and Investment Council and through deeper relationships with startups and investors.