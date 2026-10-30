CMA outlines proposals to unlock contactless technology on Apple iPhone

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says that the UK fintech sector generates around £214 billion in turnover in addition to supporting more than 360,000 jobs. It is now consulting on a proposed conduct requirement under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024. The consultation follows the CMA’s designation of Apple as having Strategic Market Status in relation to its mobile platform.

Apple’s fees and access rules for key mobile contactless technology (NFC) risk blocking their ability to innovate and grow. The CMA has heard concerns that Apple’s current NFC access arrangements may not be commercially viable and that different technical approaches across jurisdictions and platforms can make it harder to scale and maintain competitiveness.

Contactless technology is increasingly important, with contactless payments now representing 39% of all payments in the UK compared to just 3% a decade ago. More than 60% of adults currently use a digital wallet, with Apple Wallet the most popular. However, no company has launched a wallet-type product to compete with Apple’s in the UK. The CMA wants to ensure that businesses in the UK have a genuine opportunity to compete with existing wallets and develop future technologies and services.

The CMA’s proposals on this technology are aimed at giving businesses access to the technologies they need and ensuring that access is available on terms that allow viable business models to develop.

The proposals would require Apple to provide access through main contactless technology standards used internationally. The CMA considers that access to both technology standards would support the widest range of innovation and enable UK firms to introduce payment services already used in the EU. Where technical access is available, high fees can prevent businesses from being able to develop viable products and compete effectively. Rather than setting the price and terms of contactless functionality access, the CMA has proposed principles for how this should be determined, with the objective that it would be substantially lower than Apple’s fees while still fairly rewarding Apple for providing access.

The proposals are consistent with the CMA’s approach to intervention and principles set out in digital markets legislation. The measures aim to improve the experience of consumers by offering more choice in addition to creating conditions for a potential new generation of contactless products and services including digital wallets, digital IDs, digital car, hotel and workplace keys etc.

The consultation ends on 7 November 2026, and a final decision will be made after responses have been assessed.