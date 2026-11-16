The Court of Appeal’s decision in Adodo v Argos Ltd [2026] EWCA Civ 1462 addresses how distance-selling cancellation rights apply to software-enabled products.

The dispute arose after a consumer (who happened to be Associate Professor of Commercial Law at Leicester University) purchased a laptop from Argos online, switched it on to test compatibility with his existing software, and then sought to exercise his cancellation rights under the Consumer Contracts (Information, Cancellation and Additional Charges) Regulations 2013 (CCRs). First, Argos claimed that the contract wasn’t a distance contract (it was a click and collect transaction) but the County Court judge found that the contract had already been made online. Argos did not appeal this issue.

The key point on appeal was Argos’s argument that activating the pre-installed Windows 11 operating system broke a “digital seal”, meaning the contract fell within the CCR exception for “sealed computer software”.

The Court rejected that argument. It held that a laptop with pre-installed software is not a contract for the supply of “sealed computer software” but a contract for the supply of a computer. The software is incidental to the hardware rather than the object of the contract itself.

Importantly, the Court interpreted regulation 28(3)(b) narrowly. The exception was intended to cover software supplied on tangible media such as CDs, DVDs, USB devices or similar products where opening the packaging creates a risk of copying or other intellectual property harm. It does not extend to consumers activating pre-installed operating systems in order to test the functionality of a device.

The Court refused to recognise the concept of a “digital seal”. Many connected products, from smartphones and smart TVs to wearables, gaming devices and IoT products, contain embedded software. Had Argos succeeded, traders might have argued that consumers lose cancellation rights the moment software is activated. The Court expressly rejected an interpretation that would undermine cancellation rights across most modern consumer electronics.

The judgment also reinforces the point that testing functionality is not the same as excessive use. While consumers may still be liable for diminished value caused by configuring or altering a device beyond what is necessary to assess it, that does not automatically extinguish the right to cancel.

The case is therefore a useful reminder that, despite the growing convergence of hardware, software and digital content, courts remain willing to distinguish between a product that contains software and a contract whose subject matter is software itself.