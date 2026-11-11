Digital Fairness Act: EU proposes biggest overhaul of consumer law in two decades

The European Commission has issued its long-awaited Digital Fairness Act (DFA) proposal. Regulators are increasingly concerned that digital interfaces, behavioural targeting, subscription models and influencer marketing can shape consumer decisions in ways that the current rules do not always address clearly. The DFA proposal builds on the recent EU KIDS Act proposal to protect consumers of all ages against unfair commercial practices online. As well as protecting consumers, it aims to back responsible businesses. The Commission says that businesses that play by the rules should not be undercut by competitors who cut corners.

The DFA builds on the findings of the Commission’s digital fairness review and targets practices such as dark patterns, addictive design, unfair personalisation, influencer marketing and problematic subscription arrangements, while placing particular emphasis on protecting children and other vulnerable consumers.

Perhaps the most significant structural change is the replacement of the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive (UCPD), which has formed the cornerstone of EU consumer law since 2005. The Commission’s objective is to create a more harmonised and future-proof framework that can better address modern digital business models while reducing regulatory fragmentation across Member States.

Replacing the UCPD

As mentioned above, the central feature of the proposal is the repeal and replacement of the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive (Directive 2005/29/EC). The Commission does not propose abandoning the familiar UCPD architecture. Instead, the core principles remain intact, including:

the general prohibition on unfair commercial practices;

the rules on misleading actions and misleading omissions;

restrictions on aggressive commercial practices; and

a list of practices that are automatically prohibited (now expanded).

However, the new regime is intended to be better suited to digital markets and evolving online business models. The Commission also sees the reform as an opportunity to reduce divergent national interpretations that have developed across the EU over the past two decades by including the rules in a Regulation rather than in a Directive.

Key proposals

Tackling dark patterns

The Commission has identified dark patterns as one of the most significant digital fairness concerns facing consumers. The proposal would introduce specific rules addressing online interface designs that manipulate, pressure or steer consumers into decisions they would not otherwise make. This moves beyond relying solely on general unfairness principles.

Regulation of addictive design

For the first time, EU consumer law would directly address product features designed to maximise engagement. The Commission points to concerns around mechanisms such as persistent notifications, autoplay functions and other design techniques that may encourage excessive use of digital services, particularly by children and young people. The proposal will also restrict unfair practices that encourage overspending, for example by banning gambling-like features for minors, such as pay-to-win and pay-to-progress.

Unfair personalisation practices

The DFA would introduce new safeguards against forms of personalisation that exploit consumer vulnerabilities. The Commission is particularly concerned with digital practices that use profiling, behavioural insights or targeting techniques to influence purchasing decisions, especially where consumers are vulnerable because of age or other characteristics.

Influencer marketing

The proposal recognises the growing role of influencers in consumer decision-making. The Commission intends to strengthen rules around commercial transparency and ensure that consumers can more easily distinguish advertising content from independent recommendations. This is likely to be of particular relevance to brands that rely heavily on social media marketing.

Pricing transparency

The marketing and presentation of prices online remains a key enforcement priority. The Commission has highlighted concerns around certain online pricing practices and intends to strengthen transparency requirements to help ensure consumers understand the true cost of products and services before committing to a purchase, so effectively banning drip pricing. When dynamic pricing is used for cultural and sports events, in virtual queues, companies will have to show the current price in real time and the highest possible price. Companies reselling event tickets will also clearly have to show the total price of the original ticket, as well as the ticket type, row and seat number, where relevant.

Digital contracts and subscriptions

Subscription traps and difficult cancellation journeys have featured prominently in recent consumer protection debates. Therefore, the proposal includes measures aimed at improving consumers’ understanding of digital contracts, strengthening protections around recurring payments and making it easier to terminate unwanted subscriptions. As well as the DFA, the Commission is proposing targeted amendments to the Consumer Rights Directive to simplify its application in the digital space. This includes streamlining upfront information requirements for repeat in-app purchases and clarifying how consumers can cancel digital media subscriptions.

Agentic AI

Consumers will have the right to communicate with a human in customer service and will have clear rights when using an AI agent to buy products on their behalf.

Enforcement

Alongside the DFA, the Commission has proposed a revision of the Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation, granting the Commission stronger powers to directly investigate and issue fines in large-scale cases that have a significant impact on consumers across the Single Market, with fines of up to 6% of a company’s worldwide annual turnover.

What should businesses do now?

Although the legislative process will take time, businesses should begin assessing whether their practices could attract scrutiny under the new framework. The proposals will now be discussed by the European Parliament and Council.