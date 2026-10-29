EU Council backs simpler data protection, cookie and cyber reporting rules

The Council of the EU has agreed its negotiating position on proposals to simplify data protection, privacy and cybersecurity rules—seeking to ease compliance without weakening safeguards for personal data.

The proposals form part of the EU’s “Omnibus VII” legislative package, a wider effort to simplify the bloc’s digital rulebook. The package also covers implementation of harmonised AI rules; its AI-related element was adopted on 29 June 2026.

What does the Council’s position cover?

The wide-ranging proposal would amend the GDPR, modernise cookie rules under the e-privacy Directive, repeal parts of the platform-to-business (P2B) regulation, consolidate the EU’s single-market data rules—the “data acquis”—and create a more streamlined route for reporting cybersecurity and data incidents.

GDPR

The Council has built on the Commission’s proposal with several targeted amendments to the GDPR.

Its text retains the current definition of personal data but adds a new provision on pseudonymisation and when a natural person is identifiable. The aim is to give organisations greater clarity when assessing their GDPR obligations. It would also simplify compliance in relation to unfounded or excessive requests and information duties in certain low-risk situations.

For scientific research, the Council supports a principles-based definition intended to promote more consistent treatment of personal-data processing. Targeted exemptions from certain obligations would also allow research organisations to work within a simpler data protection framework.

The mandate adds safeguards to the proposed derogation permitting sensitive-data processing for biometric verification and for developing and operating AI systems. It also seeks to support innovation by clarifying the lawful bases for processing personal data while maintaining appropriate safeguards.

The Council also supports extending the deadline for notifying personal data breaches. Other measures designed to make compliance easier and more consistent include a single EU-wide list of processing activities likely to pose a high risk to individuals and common templates for organisations meeting regulatory obligations.

Data acquis and trade secrets

The Council’s draft would consolidate and streamline the rules governing data altruism and data intermediation services. For public administrations holding public-sector data—and for organisations seeking to re-use it—the changes could simplify processes and reduce the burden of navigating different national laws.

Public-sector bodies would also be able to impose different conditions and higher fees for re-use by very large enterprises, particularly designated gatekeepers. Alongside this, the Council wants stronger protection against trade-secret leakage to third countries: disclosure would take place only after the data holder and user had adopted all necessary confidentiality measures.

Fewer cookie banners?

Cookie and online-tracking rules would remain within the e-privacy Directive, but the Council’s draft expands and clarifies the circumstances in which consent would not be required. In practice, this could mean fewer cookie banners—for example, where a cookie is necessary to provide a service, measure audiences or keep a user’s device secure.

The Council has also amended provisions of the EU Data Protection Regulation (EUDPR), which governs personal-data processing by EU institutions, bodies, offices and agencies, to align them with the proposed GDPR changes.

A new route for incident reporting

Rather than the Commission’s proposed single EU-level entry point, the Council favours a national entry point in each member state. These national portals would support organisations reporting incidents and related events under different EU laws.

The mandate also proposes an EU-level incident-reporting information point, together with measures to create a more harmonised notification framework and clearer arrangements for cross-border incidents.

What happens next?

The Council’s position now sets the stage for negotiations. Once the European Parliament adopts its own negotiating mandate, the Council presidency can begin talks on the final shape of the legislation.