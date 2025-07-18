European Commission launches open consultation on the forthcoming Digital Fairness Act

The European Commission has launched a public consultation and a call for evidence on the forthcoming Digital Fairness Act.It aims to deal with:

unfair commercial practices related to dark patterns;

misleading marketing by influencers;

addictive design of digital products; and

unfair personalisation practices.

It also aims to ensure a level playing field for online traders, facilitate enforcement and introduce potential simplification. In addition, the Commission says that young people are an important consumer segment with specific consumption patterns and often act as early adopters of new technologies and digital products. The Digital Fairness Act will pay particular attention to the protection of minors online.

The Commission published the findings of its Digital Fairness Fitness Check last year. It confirmed the importance of EU consumer protection laws but pointed to certain gaps and highlighted that consumers continue to face multiple problems online. The Digital Fairness Act will aim to address these shortcomings.

The consultation ends on 9 October.