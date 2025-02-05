European Commission publishes guidance on prohibited AI practices under AI Act

The European Commission has published guidelines which provide an overview of AI practices that are deemed unacceptable due to their potential risks to European values and fundamental rights.

The AI Act, which aims to promote innovation while ensuring high levels of health, safety, and fundamental rights protection, classifies AI systems into different risk categories, including prohibited, high-risk, and those subject to transparency obligations. The guidelines specifically address practices such as harmful manipulation, social scoring, and real-time remote biometric identification, among others.

The guidelines are designed to ensure the consistent, effective, and uniform application of the AI Act across the European Union. They aim to offer valuable insights into the Commission’s interpretation of the prohibitions. However, they are non-binding, with authoritative interpretations reserved for the Court of Justice of the European Union. The guidelines provide legal explanations and practical examples to help stakeholders understand and comply with the AI Act’s requirements. This initiative emphasises the EU’s commitment to fostering a safe and ethical AI landscape.

The guidance extends to 140 pages, so there is a lot to digest!