SCL Tea & Tech Two - Friday 19 February 2021 @ 3 pm

When: 19/02/2021

Date: Friday 19 February 2021

Time: 3.00 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.



Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, we ran our informal Tea & Tech sessions to help keep us all connected. We've revived and refreshed this idea with Tea & Tech Two, hosted by SCL Editor, David Chaplin.



This new series will run throughout February and March and each event will be a lively review of the week in tech law to give you some light relief at the end of another week in lockdown.

This week our speakers are Dr Kuan Hon, Director, Fieldfisher, Toby Crick, SCL Trustee and Partner, Bristows and Sue McLean, SCL Trustee, Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, Partner, Baker McKenzie.

If you're an SCL member you will receive an email invitation with details of how to join this weekly event. Simply click on the link at 3 pm and follow the instructions. Attendees are asked to join the session on mute please and remain on mute unless you are speaking.

We’d love to have a range of voices involved so if you would like to be one of the panellists, please email david.chaplin@scl.org for more information.

We look forward to seeing you!





