SSCL online event: Your Phone is not Yours: the Death of Ownership in the Internet of Things - Wednesday 24 February 2021 @ 5 pm

When: 24/02/2021

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

A meeting of the Scottish SCL. Free to attend and open to all.

Date: Wednesday 24 February 2021

Time: 5.00 pm - 6.00 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.

CPD: 1 hour (for Scottish Solicitors and Advocates)



Speaker:

Dr Guido Noto La Diega, University of Stirling

The Internet of Things (IoT) ushers in an era of ubiquitous computing and ubiquitous IP rights. IP is everywhere and lends itself to monopolise virtually anything. One may be naively inclined to think that one’s own phone is one’s own property. One’s phone belongs to the holders of the copyright on the code running on it, the manufacturers owning its design and the patents on how it works, as well as trademarks not only on logos, but also on things such as the way one ‘swipes.’

What happens when it is no longer just computers and phones embedded with software and other IP-protected digital contents? What happens when these Things and the relevant proprietary systems are everywhere: in one’s bedroom, in one’s bathroom, in one’s body? Our behaviour becomes heavily restricted by those Terms of Service, Privacy Policies, End-User License Agreements, etc. that cover every aspect of the Things we thought we owned. We have become digital tenants, not owning or controlling any object around us and data about us. To the point that, one can argue, we no longer own: we are owned.

Attendance at this meeting is free of charge and open to all. Please email mail@sscl.org to book a place.

Speaker Details:

Dr Guido Noto La Diega is Associate Professor of Intellectual Property Law and Privacy Law at the University of Stirling, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, holds the position of Deputy Director of the LLB Programmes and carries out research at the Centre for Research into Information, Surveillance, and Privacy (CRISP). Guido’s main expertise is in Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, robotics, and blockchain. Guido’s work is animated by the conviction that the law should steer the development of new technologies in an anthropocentric direction.

Holder of a PhD (Unipa), a postdoc (QMUL), and an HEA Fellowship, Guido has published on leading international journals such as the European Intellectual Property Review and European Journal of Law & Technology and appeared on mainstream popular press such as CNET, Il Sole 24 Ore, and Wired. Guido’s works – published in English, Italian, Russian, and Korean – have been cited by the EU Court of Justice's Advocate General, the House of Lords, the World Economic Forum, the European Commission, and the Council of Europe.

Outside of Stirling, Guido is Coordinator of SCOTLIN (Scotland Law and Innovation Network); Director of ‘Ital-IoT’ Centre of Multidisciplinary Research on the Internet of Things; Visiting Professor at the University of Macerata; Fellow of the Nexa Center for Internet and Society; Research Associate at the UCL Centre for Blockchain Technologies; Co-founder & Fellow of NINSO Northumbria Internet & Society Research Group; and Trustee & Executive Committee Member of the Society of Legal Scholars, the oldest and largest society of law academics in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Speaker's Details:

George Robertson is the Principal Security Consultant for CGI in Scotland. He has worked in cyber security in a variety of industry sectors including financial, public, education and internet providers. He is currently providing CISO ( Chief Information Security Officer) level services to clients of CGI advising them on security strategy and improvements against a risk based analysis. He has a range of qualifications including CISM (Certified Information Security Manager) and CITP (Chartered IT Professional ), as well as being one of the Directors at the Scottish Society of Computers and Law.



Administration notes:

To join SSCL you must first join SCL. SCL membership includes at least 6 issues of the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SSCL meetings. The cost of annual SCL membership including SSCL membership is £145.00.

If you would like more information about the SSCL please email the Society at mail@sscl.org

Scottish Society for Computers and Law. A company limited by guarantee, Registered No. SC210310, Registered Charity No. SC030577, Registered in Scotland, Registered office: 1 Rutland Square, Edinburgh EH1 2AS.