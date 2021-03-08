SCL Student Bytes event: Celebrating Women Leaders in Tech Law - Monday 8 March 2021 @ 6 pm

When: 08/03/2021

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

On International Women's Day a panel of inspirational women share their experiences and insights of building a career in tech law.

Date: Monday 8 March 2021

Time: 6.00 pm - 7.30 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - Book here

Fee: This meeting is free of charge

Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL



Chair:

Yu Qian Lee, Events and Partnerships Manager, Student Bytes



Panellists:

Catherine Bamford, CEO and Founder, BamLegal

Dana Denis-Smith, CEO and Founder, Obelisk Support

Mary Bonsor, CEO and Founder, Flex Legal

Sue McLean, Technology and FinTech Partner, Baker McKenzie, SCL Trustee and Chair of SCL Women in Tech Law Group

SCL Student Bytes is excited to be celebrating International Women's Day with a panel of inspirational who have forged innovative successful careers in the field of tech law.

This informative and interactive event will allow attendees to learn about the increasing gender diversity in the area involving interaction between technology and law.

You will obtain insights into the speakers’ personal career journeys and the career opportunities for students who are interested in the impact of technology on the legal sector.

Event Structure:

Welcome and introductions

Moderated panel discussion

Q&A

Speed Networking session

Who should attend?

Students from any degree disciplines and SCL Student Bytes members interested in understanding gender diversity in the legal technology industry.



Book your ticket here Attendance is free of charge. The speaker panel session of this event will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day.

For more information about SCL Student Bytes - please go to https://bytes.scl.org/