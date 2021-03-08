When: 08/03/2021
On International Women's Day a panel of inspirational women share their experiences and insights of building a career in tech law.
Date: Monday 8 March 2021
Time: 6.00 pm - 7.30 pm
Chair:
Yu Qian Lee, Events and Partnerships Manager, Student Bytes
Panellists:
Catherine Bamford, CEO and Founder, BamLegal
Dana Denis-Smith, CEO and Founder, Obelisk Support
Mary Bonsor, CEO and Founder, Flex Legal
Sue McLean, Technology and FinTech Partner, Baker McKenzie, SCL Trustee and Chair of SCL Women in Tech Law Group
SCL Student Bytes is excited to be celebrating International Women's Day with a panel of inspirational who have forged innovative successful careers in the field of tech law.
This informative and interactive event will allow attendees to learn about the increasing gender diversity in the area involving interaction between technology and law.
You will obtain insights into the speakers’ personal career journeys and the career opportunities for students who are interested in the impact of technology on the legal sector.
Event Structure:
Who should attend?
Students from any degree disciplines and SCL Student Bytes members interested in understanding gender diversity in the legal technology industry.
