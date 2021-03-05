SCL Tea & Tech Two - Friday 5 March 2021 @ 3 pm

When: 05/03/2021

Date: Friday 5 March 2021

Time: 3.00 pm (the session will last for about 30 mins)

Venue: Online. There's no need to book - the joining link will be posted here shortly.

Fee: Free of charge. Tea & Tech Two is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership

Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, we ran our informal Tea & Tech sessions to help keep us all connected. We've revived and refreshed this idea with Tea & Tech Two, hosted by SCL Editor, David Chaplin.



This new series will be a lively review of the week in tech law to give you some light relief at the end of another week in lockdown.

This week's panel is Leah Grolman, Associate, CMS Ltd, Martin Sloan, Partner, Brodies LLP and Jason Coyne, Partner, IT Group UK Limited.*

If you're an SCL member you will receive an email invitation to join this weekly event. Simply click on the link at 3 pm and follow the instructions. Attendees are asked to join the session on mute please and remain on mute unless you are speaking.

We’d love to have a range of voices involved so if you would like to be one of the panellists, please email david.chaplin@scl.org for more information.

We look forward to seeing you!





*It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.