**Open for Bookings* SCL Annual Conference 2021 "Tech Law and Civil Society" - Wednesday 6 October 2021 & Thursday 7 October 2021

When: 06/10/2021

Code:

Prices:

Working together for the common good – challenges and opportunities for the tech law community

Date and Time:

Wednesday 6 October 2021: from 3 pm to 7 pm

Wednesday 6 October 2021: Social Networking session from 7.15 pm

Thursday 7 October 2021: from 7.30 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 7 pm

Venue: Fully digital and live online

Fees: £315 + VAT for members (purchase 3 places, get one free)

@computersandlaw #SCLConf21

Sponsored by:

and



Co-Chairs:

Mark O'Conor, SCL Chair, Partner, DLA Piper

Matthew Lavy, SCL Trustee, Barrister, 4 Pump Court



The SCL Annual Conference is the essential event in the calendar for all those interested in law and technology, whether in practice or in-house, a seasoned academic or a student or trainee, looking to be part of the ever-expanding opportunity that a career in law and technology represents. SCL is here to support the single largest tech law community in the world.

SCL Annual Conference 2021 - Co Chairs Mark O'Conor and Matthew Lavy in conversation

Watch the video of SCL Trustees and co-Chairs of the 2021 SCL Annual Conference, Mark O'Conor and Matthew Lavy, talk about their plans for this flagship event and how you can be part of it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HJ7jhXbZIw



Sponsor the SCL Annual Conference 2021

Every type of organisation can benefit from the opportunity to sponsor our flagship event, including law firms and course providers. This could be your opportunity to widen your organisation’s reach by raising your profile with important opinion formers from the UK and beyond. Visit our dedicated Sponsorship Page for full details of the packages available





Conference fees:

The cost of attending the SCL Annual Conference on 6 and 7 October 2020 will be £315 + VAT (£63.00) for SCL members and £480 + VAT (£96.00) for non-members.



Offer: Any organisation that purchases 3 places at the same time is entitled to a 4th place free of charge. This offer is not available online - please email hello@scl.org to make a block booking and take advantage of this offer.

SCL "rising star" bursaries: If your organisation is already paying for a full-price delegate, you are invited to nominate a tech law "rising star" to attend this event at a reduced rate. "Rising stars" are required to record their impressions of the Conference - this can take any form and we encourage you to get creative (make a word cloud, sketch a cartoon, record a video, write a poem!) This will then be published on the SCL website and shared on our social media platforms after the Conference. Assisted places at the Conference cost £100 + VAT. Please send details of your nominee to Sarah Forster at sarah.forster@scl.org



Concessionary rates for academics, students, the unemployed and those experiencing financial hardship are available upon application. Please contact hello@scl.org for more information.



