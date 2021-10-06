**Save the Date** SCL Annual Conference 2021 "Tech Law and Civil Society" - Wednesday 6 October 2021 & Thursday 7 October 2021

When: 06/10/2021

Working together for the common good – challenges and opportunities for the tech law community

Date and Time:

Wednesday 6 October 2021: from 3 pm to 7 pm

Wednesday 6 October 2021: Social Networking session from 7.15 pm

Thursday 7 October 2021: from 7.30 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 7 pm



Venue: Fully digital and live online



Co-Chairs:

Mark O'Conor, SCL Chair, Partner, DLA Piper

Matthew Lavy, SCL Trustee, Barrister, 4 Pump Court



The SCL Annual Conference is the essential event in the calendar for all those interested in law and technology, whether in practice or in-house, a seasoned academic or a student or trainee, looking to be part of the ever-expanding opportunity that a career in law and technology represents. SCL is here to support the single largest tech law community in the world.

