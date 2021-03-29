When: 29/03/2021
Introductory session for Trainees, Paralegals and 1-2 year PQE
Date: Monday 29 March 2021
Time: 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm
Venue: Online Meeting - Book here
Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge
Speakers:
Patricia Oon, Trainee Solicitor, Pinsent Masons
Mastane Williamson, Associate, Pinsent Masons
This is the second event in the SCL Trainee Lawyers' Group series focusing on Richard Stephens' Annual IT Contracts Update aimed at trainees, paralegals, 1/2 year PQE.
Click here to watch IT Contracts 101.
This interactive session will look at the cases mentioned in Richard's talk and cover:
This event is free to attend - click on this link to book a place. The speaker panel session of this event will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day.
Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students: SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org
