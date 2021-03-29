SCL Trainee Lawyers' Group "IT Contracts 102: where problems can arise in contracts" - Monday 29 March 2021 @ 1 pm

When: 29/03/2021

Code:

Introductory session for Trainees, Paralegals and 1-2 year PQE

Date: Monday 29 March 2021

Time: 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - Book here

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge

Speakers:

Patricia Oon, Trainee Solicitor, Pinsent Masons

Mastane Williamson, Associate, Pinsent Masons



This is the second event in the SCL Trainee Lawyers' Group series focusing on Richard Stephens' Annual IT Contracts Update aimed at trainees, paralegals, 1/2 year PQE.



Click here to watch IT Contracts 101.

This interactive session will look at the cases mentioned in Richard's talk and cover:

Interpretation

Liabilities

Consequential loss

Force majeure and Covid19

Termination



This event is free to attend - click on this link to book a place. The speaker panel session of this event will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day.





Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL



