SCOTLIN launch event with keynote speech by Professor Hector MacQueen on "Law and innovation in Scotland: some impressionistic thoughts" - Wednesday 31 March 2021 @ 4 pm

When: 31/03/2021

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Date: Wednesday 31 March 2021

Time: 4.00 pm - 5.00 pm

Venue: Online. Click here to register.

Fee: Free to attend and open to all

Scottish Law and Innovation Network is funded by Royal Society of Edinburgh. This new hub will allow experts working in academia, the legal professions, and civil society to come together to develop and share impactful research, excellence in teaching, and societally beneficial law and policy innovations.

SCOTLIN aims to bridge academic and professional silos, in order to get the most out of our multidisciplinary knowledge in the field of law and innovation. It also aims to increase public awareness and education about key issues ranging from digital privacy to the regulation of artificial intelligence, from business tech-readiness through to algorithmic accountability.

The new body is led by Dr Noto La Diega, Dr Rossana Ducato, of the University of Aberdeen; and the University of Glasgow’s Professor Martin Kretschmer. It is open to any Scotland-based expert in law and innovation, as well as to those with an interest in the field. For more details about SCOTLIN click here.

This event is free to attend and open to all. Click here to register.

Administration notes:

To join SSCL you must first join SCL. SCL membership includes at least 6 issues of the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus notification of future SSCL meetings. The cost of annual SCL membership including SSCL membership is £145.00.

If you would like more information about the SSCL please email the Society at mail@sscl.org

Scottish Society for Computers and Law. A company limited by guarantee, Registered No. SC210310, Registered Charity No. SC030577, Registered in Scotland, Registered office: 1 Rutland Square, Edinburgh EH1 2AS.