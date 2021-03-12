When: 26/03/2021
Code:
Date: Friday 12 March 2021
Time: 3.00 pm (the session will last for about 30 mins)
Venue: Online. To register for the session please click here.
Fee: Free of charge. Tea & Tech Two is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership
Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL
During the first Covid-19 lockdown, we ran our informal Tea & Tech sessions to help keep us all connected. We've revived and refreshed this idea with Tea & Tech Two, hosted by SCL Editor, David Chaplin.
This new series is a lively review of the week in tech law to give you some light relief at the end of another week in lockdown.
This week we're joined by Rebecca Keating, Barrister, 4 Pump Court, Matthew Lavy, SCL Trustee and Barrister, 4 Pump Court and Ashley Winton, Partner, McDermott Will & Emery LLP.*
To register for the session click here.
We’d love to have a range of voices involved so if you would like to be one of the panellists, please email david.chaplin@scl.org for more information.
Catch up on previous sessions here: scl.org/teaandtech
If you like what we do please support our work by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL
We look forward to seeing you!
*It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.
Society for Computers and Law A company limited by guarantee 1133537 Registered Charity No. 266331 VAT Registration No. 115 4840 85 Registered in England and Wales Registered office: Unit 4.5, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3EH.