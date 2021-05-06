SCL webinar: Bias Issues and AI - Thursday 6 May 2021 @ 4 pm

When: 06/05/2021

Non-member: £84.00

Professional member: £42.00

Date: Thursday 6 May 2021

Time: 4.00 pm - 5.00 pm

Oliver Bell, Associate, Morgan Lewis

Charlotte Roxon, Associate, Morgan Lewis

James Mulligan, Associate, Morgan Lewis



Bias Issues and AI

Bias issues in artificial intelligence (AI) decision making have become increasingly problematic. This webinar considers why this is happening, how the issue is manifesting itself and the challenges it is creating, and actions that can be taken to minimize bias in AI.

The speaker panel session of this event will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day.



Oliver Bell focuses his practice on large-scale IT and business process outsourcing arrangements. Oliver advises multinational clients on all aspects of their sourcing requirements from initial scoping of requirements through to negotiation, completion, and day to day contract management. He also advises clients on the disaggregation and exit of complex agreements.

Charlotte Roxon focuses her practice on commercial and technology transactions, including complex IT outsourcings, business process outsourcings, and major renegotiations of IT and commercial contracts. She has particular experience advising in highly regulated industries, including the financial services sector, the public sector, and the gambling industry.

James Mulligan advises clients on outsourcing, financial services, technology, and commercial transactions. He has particular experience with highly-regulated industries and has completed a secondment to a leading technology and financial services outsourcing business, where he negotiated high-value outsourcing arrangements as part of corporate actions.



