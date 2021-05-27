SCL IT Disputes Group event: "How to Win a Tech Arbitration" – Thursday 27 May 2021 @ 5 pm

When: 27/05/2021

Code:

Prices:

Non-member: £84.00

Professional member: £42.00

Date: Thursday 27 May 2021

Time: 5.00 pm - 6.00 pm

Venue: Online meeting - joining details will be sent to attendees before the event

Chair

Gideon Shirazi, Barrister and Arbitrator, 4 Pump Court

Speakers

Alex Charlton QC, Barrister and Arbitrator, 4 Pump Court

Gill Hunt, IT Expert, Hunt Lancaster

Jenny Lau, Head of Arbitration, iLaw

Tech arbitrations are a specialist form of dispute resolution; and a specialist type of arbitration. In this event, our experienced panel of tech arbitration specialists will discuss some of the big topics to help you win your tech arbitration.

This SCL Disputes event will take the format of a panel discussion with time for audience participation. The topics covered will include a selection of:

1. How to choose your arbitrator

2. Pleadings and memorials – the practicalities of putting together tech pleadings and memorials in complex arbitrations

3. Disclosure – the problems with working through the large mass of documents produced in tech disputes

4. Experts – which do you need? When should you engage them? Should they report first or meet first?

5. Interim applications and tactics

6. Arbitration hearings

Chairs’ Details:

Gideon Shirazi is a barrister at 4 Pump Court with particular experience in technology and telecoms arbitrations and general commercial arbitrations. He is recommended as a leading junior in Legal 500 and Chambers for IT disputes and was featured in the Global Data Review’s “40 Under 40” globally in data law. He acts on a wide range of technology and general commercial arbitrations and is on the WIPO panel of arbitrators.

Speakers’ Details:

Alex Charlton QC is a barrister at 4 Pump Court. He is recommended as a leading silk for IT and Telecoms disputes in the Legal 500 and Chambers. He acts on a wide range of technology and general commercial arbitrations and accepts appointments as an arbitrator.

Gill Hunt is a well known IT expert. She has acted as an independent expert in a number of the significant IT disputes over the last decade heard in the UK courts and London arbitrations.

Jenny Lau heads the arbitration team at iLaw. She acts in a broad range of commercial and international disputes and heads iLaw’s arbitration practice.

