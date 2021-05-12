SCL In-house Lawyers’ Group “Moving forward from a pandemic: everything the in-house tech lawyer needs to know” - Wednesday 12 May 2021 @ 1.00 pm

When: 12/05/2021

Date: Wednesday 12 May 2021

Time: 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - book here

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge

Speakers include:

Chris James, Head of Digital Legal, Europe & UK, HSBC, SCL Fellow and Advisory Board Member

Robert Brosgill, Head of Legal, Partnerships & Alliances, Vodafone



Facilitators:

Patricia Shaw, CEO, Beyond Reach, SCL Chair

Clive Davies, Senior Counsel and Professional Development Manager, Legal & Commercial, Fujitsu

Joyce Lam, Legal Counsel, Checkout.com

Julia Barry, Legal Counsel, Technology and Innovation, Santander UK

Following the successful launch of the SCL In-house Lawyers’ Group in January 2021 this second session will focus on the issues facing those working in-house as we emerge from the pandemic.

If you are an SCL member and working in-house then this event is for you and we encourage you to invite your in-house colleagues who may not (yet) be members of the Society.

The event will be split into three sessions:

1. Where will "digital first" end? What expertise will in-house tech lawyers need for the near future? - Chris James

As we look forward to post-pandemic life, it is clear that customer and client expectations have evolved. From customer acquisition to servicing, in-house lawyers are being asked to quickly turn their hand to all sorts of new digital journeys and experiences. Hands up if you have been asked to advise on AI yet? AR / VR? Chatbots? Cookies? TikTok dances? All of the above? This session takes a look at the expertise in-house lawyers will likely need to draw upon to keep pace.

2. How has agile helped you deliver as an in-house team? Any tips for making agile work for in-house? - Robert Brosgill

We all know about the use of Agile in software development and in the project phases of service contracts. However how can we usefully apply this methodology and the key principles of Agile to help develop and improve our in-house practices, for example adjusting to flexible working patterns as a return to offices becomes more feasible.

3. Breakout room discussion and Q&A

We will breakout into groups to discuss the topics and share experience.

This event is open to in-house lawyers only and is free of charge.

