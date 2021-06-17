SCL webinar: Navigating Agile Projects - Disputes, Contracts and Lessons Learnt - Thursday 17 June 2021 @ 3 pm

When: 17/06/2021

Code:

Prices:

Non-member: £84.00

Professional member: £42.00

Date: Thursday 17th June 2021

Time: 3.00pm – 4.30pm

Venue: Online event - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the event.

Speakers:

Richard Kerr, Director, IT Group, A Kroll Business

Siobhan Forster, Associate Director, IT Group, A Kroll Business

Richard Stephens, Principal, LORS



About the event:

“Agile” methodologies are increasingly popular in technology projects. In this SCL session we consider common issues in Agile projects and how to improve them. Leading technology and commercial lawyer Richard Stephens will be joined by technical experts - Siobhan Forster and Richard Kerr to consider problems typically faced by experts and lawyers in contracting for Agile and in undertaking dispute analysis.

Taking a retrospective look at three differing Agile based tech project dispute scenarios and using the knowledge gained and lessons learned from them, the panel will provide insights on effective contracting and governance protections, and consider measures and incentives in order to safeguard future Agile implementations.

Our panellists will finish off with a Q&A.

Speaker details:

Richard Kerr is an expert independent advisor specialising in the rectification and avoidance of problematic technology, outsourcing and transformational change implementations. Richard is an experienced turnaround consultant, with a particular specialism in IT software projects, outsourcing and technology–enabled business change. He has been involved in more than 200 cases, including many high-profile private and public sector commercial matters where technology-enabled projects have either been delayed, have failed or are no longer viable.

Siobhan Forster is a Chartered IT Professional with over seven years of experience in providing IT consultancy and expert services within major IT disputes. Siobhan’s specialisms include the forensic analysis of historic project material focussing on measuring programme and project performance within a variety of methodologies such as Waterfall, Agile and PRINCE2©.

Richard Stephens was partner at two City of London law firms before setting up on his own 16 years ago to specialise as mediator and arbitrator in technology disputes, as well as continuing an IT law practice which he does to this day. He has also been active in recent years providing training in commercial law subjects and SCL members will recognise him from his annual Update on Contract Law which last year drew nearly 300 attendees online.

