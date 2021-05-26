SCL Wellbeing webinar: "How to Safely Return to 'Normality'" - Wednesday 26 May 2021 @ 12 pm

When: 26/05/2021

Date: Wednesday 26 May 2021

Time: 12.00 pm - 1.00 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - Book Here

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge

As things reopen and life beings to regain a semblance of normality, many feel joy and relief, particularly at being able to see friends and loved ones in-person for the first time in over a year. However, this can be accompanied by a sense of unease or fear as we adjust to returning to offices, using public transport, and being close to people after a year spent learning how to avoid contact with others.

This session will look at some of the concerns many of us have at this time and give you some tips and tools on how to manage them.

You will have the option to submit your questions anonymously.

Moderator:

Maddie Southorn, SCL Communications Manager



Speakers:

Nick Watson, Founder and CEO, Ruby Datum

Gary Waters, Personal Development Coach, Speaker and Entrepreneur, Gary Waters Coaching

Speaker's Details

Unlike most Legal Technology entrepreneurs, Nick Watson https://www.linkedin.com/in/nickpwatson/ comes from a development background with a history of developing large, bespoke projects for a variety of industries including the Law. Launching in April 2016, Nick co-founded Ruby Datum, a user experience-driven, pioneering Virtual Data Room company. He also has a passion for wellbeing and is working towards a vision of a more mindful legal industry.

Gary Waters https://www.linkedin.com/in/gary-waters-742b10148/ is a Personal Development, Business and Mindset Coach. Through his coaching, he helps people to develop an Empowered Mindset that enables the transition from surviving to thriving. As an expert in human behaviour, Gary works with people across the world from high performance professionals to stay-at-home parents to help shift their mindset. This has a transformational effect on all aspects of their life, including personal fulfilment and business success.

Rather than focus on short term temporary fixes, Gary specialises in identifying the root cause of problems and works with his clients to dissolve them permanently.



This event is free to attend - click on this link to book a place. The session will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day.



Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students: SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org

Support the work of SCL and our student schemes by giving a small donation and buy SCL a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SCL



