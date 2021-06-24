SCL webinar: Lloyd v Google – where does the justice lie? - Thursday 24 June 2021 @ 12 pm

When: 24/06/2021

Date: Thursday 24 June 2021

Time: 12 pm – 1 pm

Venue: Online event - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the event.

Michael Bywell, Partner, Hausfeld & Co LLP

Sarah Abram, Barrister, Brick Court Chambers

Gerry Facenna QC, Monckton Chambers

Lesley Hannah, Partner, Hausfeld & Co LLP

Tim Brown, Counsel, Hausfeld & Co LLP

Speakers will reflect on the recent Supreme Court hearing in Lloyd v Google and the key issues arising, namely:

Policy and the relevance of Lloyd v Google to data subjects in England & Wales

Loss of control and user damages

Suitability of CPR 19.6 for data breach cases and the court’s case management powers

The relevance of Lloyd v Google to the conclusions reached in the DCMS Policy Paper and Review of Representative Action Provisions, Section 189 DPA 2018

A regulatory perspective: the relevance of Lloyd v Google to the ICO

Where does the justice lie?

The speaker panel session of this event will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day.

Michael Bywell is a partner at Hausfeld & Co. LLP. He is best known for his work in the technology and data breach areas. Michael is an SCL member and panel adjudicator for the SCL Adjudication Scheme which launched in 2019.

Sarah Abram is a senior junior barrister at Brick Court Chambers specialising in competition/EU and data breach law. Described in the directories as a “future star silk”, she is currently acting in representative data breach actions involving proposed classes of around 8 million UK consumers in total.

Gerry Facenna QC is a barrister at Monckton Chambers. Gerry is recognised as one of the leading barristers in data protection, privacy and information rights law. He has been involved in a number of landmark cases in the Upper Tribunal, High Court, Court of Appeal and European Court, which have shaped EU and UK data protection and information laws. He has appeared in around fifty cases before the specialist information rights tribunal and regularly acts for the Information Commissioner, for public bodies and for individual data subjects or corporate information requesters.

Lesley Hannah is a partner at Hausfeld & Co. LLP. A qualified solicitor-advocate, Lesley focuses on - often complex and cross-border - competition damages litigation and data breach cases. Lesley has extensive experience in managing multi-party claims and litigating against multiple defendants. She possesses considerable litigation experience in both the Competition Appeal Tribunal and the English High Court. Besides her expertise in dealing with follow on competition damages, she also manages abuse of dominance disputes, often against global corporates including tech giants.

Tim Brown is Counsel at Hausfeld & Co. LLP. Tim specialises in data and competition litigation. Tim has acted for and against multinational companies located in Europe, the U.S. and Asia, in disputes arising from cartels in the automotive, financial services, pharmaceutical, retail and technology sectors. He manages all forms of group and individual action in both the High Court and the Competition Appeal Tribunal, including the CAT’s class action regime, alongside other major antitrust jurisdictions. As an English qualified barrister, Tim has over 15 years’ experience of commercial law, procedure and advocacy in the High Court, the Court of Appeal and a range of other courts and specialist tribunals.

