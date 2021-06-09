When: 09/06/2021
An informal session for in-house tech lawyers
Date: Wednesday 9 June 2021
Time: 1 pm - 2 pm
Venue: Online Meeting
Facilitators:
Patricia Shaw, CEO, Beyond Reach, SCL Chair
Clive Davies, Senior Counsel and Professional Development Manager, Legal & Commercial, Fujitsu
Chris James, Head of Digital Legal, Europe & UK, HSBC, SCL Fellow and Advisory Board Member
Joyce Lam, Legal Counsel, Checkout.com
Julia Barry, Legal Counsel, Technology and Innovation, Santander UK
If you are working in-house, please join us for this informal discussion session. This interactive and informal event will feature breakout rooms to facilitate conversation and share experience.
For more information about the Group, to join and to watch videos of previous sessions please click here: https://www.scl.org/inhouse
Date for your diary: SCL In-House Lawyers Group meeting - Wednesday 14 July 2021 @ 1 pm. More details to follow shortly.
