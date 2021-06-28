SCL webinar: The Draft EU AI Regulation: what does it mean for you? - Monday 28 June 2021 @ 4 pm

When: 28/06/2021

Non-member: £84.00

Professional member: £42.00

Date: Monday 28 June 2021

Time: 4.00 pm - 5.30 pm

Venue: Online event - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the event.



Speakers:

Minesh Tanna, Managing Associate, Simmons & Simmons LLP

Matthew Lavy, Barrister 4 Pump Court, SCL Trustee

Shanthini Satyendra, Managing Legal Counsel Technology & Innovation, Legal & Regulatory, Santander UK

Jacob Turner, Barrister, Fountain Court Chambers

The EU has now published its long-awaited draft Regulation on AI, which is a bold and comprehensive legal framework. Join us for this session to discover what the draft Regulation says, the practical implications for organisations and what the UK’s position could be in response.

The speaker panel session of this event will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day.



New SCL AI Group

This meeting also marks the launch of a new SCL special interest group that will focus on AI. The new SCL AI Group will be Chaired by Minesh Tanna.



If you are interested in being involved and possibly joining the Committee, please register your interest by emailing hello@scl.org





