SCL In-House Lawyers' Group Meeting - "Can we Contract More Efficiently?" - Wednesday 14 July 2021 @ 1 pm

When: 14/07/2021

Date: Wednesday 14 July 2021

Time: 1 pm - 2 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - Book here

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge - book here

Speaker:

David Jones, Senior Counsel and Global Lead for Transactional Excellence, The Boston Consulting Group and Founder and CEO, Clausify



During this meeting David will discuss:



What are some of the present challenges?

What are the desired outcomes?

Why is it important we think about change now?

What can we do to become change agents?

David's talk will be followed by a Q&A session and opportunity for the audience to share their views on this subject.



Speakers' details:

In his day job, David is a Senior Counsel at The Boston Consulting Group; and Global Lead for Transactional Excellence (which involves training colleagues and thought-partnering on our more complicated deals). Outside of this, David's second “hat” is as Founder and CEO of a business-to-business contracting platform called Clausify.



Previous to BCG (where David has been for around 2.5 years), he spent just under 5 years at Accenture (originally in Sydney, Australia) and then in London. Before that David spent just over 8 years in private practice, most recently at Herbert Smith Freehills.

David has worked on both public sector and private sector engagements, representing both buy-side and sell-side - on deals all over the US, Europe and Australia.

For more information about the SCL In-House Lawyers' Group, to join and to watch videos of previous sessions please click here:

https://www.scl.org/inhouse



This event is open to in-house lawyers only and is free of charge.

Book here

