SSCL online event: The Role of Lawyers in an Era of Computational Law - Monday 12 July 2021 @ 5.30 pm

When: 12/07/2021

A meeting of the Scottish SCL. Free to attend and open to all.

Date: Monday 12 July 2021

Time: 5.30 pm - 6.30 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - Book here. Joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.

CPD: 1 hour (for Scottish Solicitors and Advocates)

Speaker:

Dr Pauline McBride, Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB)



Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming integrated into mainstream legal practice. AI can help you analyse contracts, identify and retrieve evidence, carry out patent searches, draft your patent applications. It can predict case outcomes or the risk of reoffending. ‘Robot judges’ are no longer the stuff of science fiction. Westlaw Edge will ‘complete some of your tasks for you.’

These changes could bring benefits. They could reduce costs, improve consistency, enable lawyers to focus on the tasks that require human input. At the same time, these changes could transform how law is experienced and erode the protections afforded by the rule of law.

In this talk, Dr Pauline McBride highlights developments in the integration of AI into legal practice, discusses how these developments may impact on law and the protections afforded by the rule of law and asks what can lawyers do to safeguard legal protection in the era of computational law.

Speaker Details:

Dr. Pauline McBride is a postdoctoral researcher at Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB). She is a member of the COHUBICOL research team. The project, led by Mireille Hildebrandt, will investigate how the prominence of counting and computation transforms many of the assumptions, operations and outcomes of the law.

Pauline’s research interests relate to the intersection of law and technology, theories of legal interpretation, and the impact of artificial intelligence on law and legal practice.

A Scottish solicitor, Pauline was in practice for some 20 years, latterly as a partner in the law firm Brechin Tindal Oatts. She specialised in intellectual property and information technology, dealing with litigation as well as commercial contracts. She taught at the University of Glasgow (School of Law/Information Studies). Prior to joining COHUBICOL she lectured on the LLM in Law and Technology at Queen’s University Belfast.

Pauline is a member of CREATe, the government funded copyright hub, a member of the Scottish Law and Innovation Network and a member of the Law Society of Scotland’s Technology Committee.

