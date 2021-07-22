SCL Trainee Group webinar: Ransomware; How do you respond? - Thursday 22 July 2021 @ 12 pm

When: 22/07/2021

A free interactive session for trainees, paralegals and 1/2 PQE, that explores what to consider and the steps to follow after a ransomware attack

Date: Thursday 22 July 2021

Time: 12 pm - 1 pm

Speaker:

Stuart Davey, Partner, TMT Disputes, Pinsent Masons LLP,

Patricia Oon, Trainee Solicitor, Pinsent Masons LLP

Alexandra Bertz, Trainee Solicitor, TMT Disputes, Pinsent Masons LLP

This session will explore what to consider and the steps to follow after a ransomware attack and will include a case workshop where participants will face a ransomware scenario.

In part one of the event, the speakers will cover the following:

Anatomy of ransomware

Incident response

Engagement with threat actor

Regulation

Data Subject claims

In part two of the event, we will split into breakout rooms. Groups will be given the ransom note, and will be asked to discuss how they would proceed based on the topics above e.g engagement with the threat actor, as well as further considerations. The questions will be a mix of closed and open ended to encourage engagement through the chat feature as well as discussion.

We will come back together so each group can give feedback and discuss the different approaches/outcomes.

Who should attend?

The event is aimed at trainees, paralegals, 1/2 year PQE

This event is free to attend - click on this link to book a place. The speaker panel session of this event will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day.

