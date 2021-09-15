AI Ethics and Regulations - Wednesday 15 September 2021 @ 2 pm

When: 15/09/2021

A joint event between Queen Mary Global Policy Institute, the Society for Computers and Law and The World Bank

Date: Wednesday 15 September 2021

Time: 2 pm – 3.30 pm

Venue: Online meeting

The regulatory and policy environment of Artificial Intelligence is one that is both in state of flux and attracting increasing attention by policy makers and business leaders at global scale.

AI is having impact on most aspects of government activities, business operations and people’s lives, and the proposals for letting the technology advance unregulated are under question, with increasing realization of the potential pitfalls of such unhindered development.

The policy analysis expertise of the QMGPI, the practitioner insights of SCL and the global reach and influence of The World Bank creates the opportunity to have a discussion that reaches different sectors and layers of the AI regulatory and policy landscape.



Chair:

Fernando Barrio, SCL Trustee and Senior Lecturer in Business Law, School of Business and Management, Queen Mary University of London and Academic Lead for Resilience and Sustainability, Queen Mary Global Policy Institute



Speaker Panel:

Professor Colin Grant, Vice Principal International, Queen Mary University of London

David Satola, Lead ICT Counsel, The World Bank

Patricia Shaw, SCL Chair and CEO, Beyond Reach Consulting

Minesh Tanna, Chair of the SCL AI Group and Managing Associate, Simmons & Simmons

Dr Julia Eve, Lecturer in Natural Language Processing, Queen Mary University of London



