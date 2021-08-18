SCL Student Bytes: Let’s Talk Crypto with Leigh Sagar - Wednesday 18 August 2021 @ 6 pm

When: 18/08/2021

Code:

An informative and interactive event which allows attendees to learn about the different types of crypto assets.

Date: Wednesday 18 August 2021

Time: 6 pm - 7 pm

Venue: Online Meeting

Fee: This SCL Student Bytes webinar is free of charge and open to all



About this event

Speaker: Leigh Sagar, Barrister, New Square Chambers

This webinar will give attendees the opportunity to learn about the different types of crypto assets including blockchain and other distributed-ledger technologies, cryptocurrencies, payment services technologies and smart contracts. The objective of this event is to give insights into the landscape of crypto assets and the nature of a barrister’s work in this area. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain further knowledge on the topic and hear from Leigh Sagar who has successfully forged a career in this field.

Event Structure:

Welcome and introductions

Moderated discussion with Leigh Sagar

Q&A

Who should attend?

Students from any degree disciplines and SCL Student Bytes members interested in understanding crypto assets in the legal technology industry.

About SCL Student Bytes

SCL Student Bytes is an online content platform run by and aimed at the student population, with a mission to make the intersection between law and technology accessible. For more information about SCL Student Bytes - please go to bytes.scl.org

About SCL Student Bytes

SCL Student Bytes is an online content platform run by and aimed at the student population, with a mission to make the intersection between law and technology accessible. For more information about SCL Student Bytes - please go to bytes.scl.org



