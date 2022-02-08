SCL Annual IT Contracts Update 2022 Part 1 & 2 - Tuesday 8 February 2022 and Tuesday 15 February 2022 @ 1 pm

When: 08/02/2022

Code:

Prices:

Non-member: £228.00

Professional member: £144.00

Date: Tuesday 8 and Tuesday 15 February 2022

Time: 1 pm - 2 pm

Venue: Online Event - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the event.



Speaker:

Richard Stephens, Principal, LORS

Richard Stephens, the acknowledged guru of IT contract law, is presenting his unmissable annual update to SCL again in 2022 and it will be fully digital, live online and truly global.

The event will be split into two parts, held on separate days, each followed by a Q&A, to help you get the most out of this essential training.

Hundreds of delegates over the years will testify to the usefulness of the event in which Richard distils the key cases decided over the year and encapsulates what they mean for the commercial tech lawyer. Importantly, Richard ranges much further than pure tech law to bring you the lessons learnt from contract cases in other areas of practice, many of which might normally go under your radar, and uses his practical experience in IT contracts to present ideas of how to cope with any changes.

All delegates will receive a PDF copy of Richard’s legendary slides to take away, which provide the backbone of his talk and provide an incredibly useful resource for use in your daily practice. Not only this but as the event is exclusively presented online, you will have access to the webinar and can re-watch at your leisure, wherever you are.

All commercial tech lawyers – both in-house and in private practice – in the UK and around the world - should sign up to these sessions.

Speaker Details:

Richard Stephens is the founder of LORS, the Law Office of Richard Stephens, where he has worked for 15 years as a commercial lawyer specialising in the world of IT. Since then, he has broadened out his practice and now also works as a mediator and arbitrator in technology disputes as well as providing some well known training courses in commercial law. Richard was one of the first lawyers to start writing about Agile and its impact on commercial contracts and two decades ago he led an industry-wide committee seeking to produce a contract aimed at DSDM development. Richard is a past Chair of the SCL and continues his involvement and is perhaps best known in the SCL for his annual contract law lectures.



Administration Notes:



The cost of attending both sessions is £120 + VAT (£144) for members and £190 + VAT (£228) for non-members.



The attendance fee includes:



a place at Part 1 (Tuesday 8 February 2022) and Part 2 (Tuesday 15 February 2022)

the chance to participate in the live Q&A after each session

attendance at the social networking event on Tuesday 8 February

access to the recorded webinar after the live event

your personal PDF copy of Richard's comprehensive slide deck to take away

