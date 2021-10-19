SSCL event: Your Supply Chain and their Cyber Security - Tuesday 19 October 2021 @ 5.30 pm

When: 19/10/2021

A meeting of the Scottish SCL. Free to attend and open to all.

Date: Tuesday 19 October 2021

Time: 5.30 pm - 6.30 pm

Venue: Online Meeting - Book here. Joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the meeting.

CPD: 1 hour (for Scottish Solicitors and Advocates)

George Robertson, Principal Security Consultant, CGI



When most people think of supply chain security they think about who else can I get the service from if my main supplier fails to deliver. But in many ways just as important is the consideration of how Cyber Secure is your supply chain, and do they have the potential to provide a means into your organisation for hackers, or even simple service impacting mistakes.

You do not want your organisation to be unable to use their IT, or to lose data, due to a hole introduced by a supplier in error.

In this talk George Robertson considers at a high level some of the means that can be used to help protect your organisation. This is a talk about suitable approaches to security, and not specific tools. The aim is to help you decide what is the appropriate supply chain security for your organisation. George will consider security from the initial decision making process through to the final go-live of a new service and its ongoing support.

George Robertson is a Principal Security Consultant for CGI. He has worked in cyber security for over 20 years in a variety of industry sectors including financial, public, education and internet providers. He is currently providing CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) level services to clients of CGI advising them on security strategy and improvements against a risk based analysis. He has a range of qualifications including CISM (Certified Information Security Manger) and CITP (Chartered IT Professional), as well as being one of the Directors at the Scottish Society of Computers and Law.



In his CGI role he provides board level advice and direction to a number of large organisations, both national and international, including FTSE 100 companies and public sector organisations.



CGI was founded in 1976, and is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world.



