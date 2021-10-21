SCL Privacy and DP Group webinar: Deep dive on EU and UK SCCs - Thursday 21 October 2021 @ 12 pm

When: 21/10/2021

Code:

Date: Thursday 21 October 2021

Time: 12 pm - 1 pm

Venue: Online event - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the event.



Chair:

Marta Dunphy-Moriel, EU and UK Privacy Lawyer

Speakers to include:

Renzo Marchini, Partner, Fieldfisher

Michael Brown, Director (Privacy and Data Protection), Fieldfisher

This session will cover:

practical implications of the CJEU's Schrems II Judgment

EU SCCs

UK SCCs

Roll out strategy

