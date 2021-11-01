SCL Student Bytes: AI and the Law - Monday 1 November 2021 @ 6 pm

When: 01/11/2021

Code:

An event for students interested in learning more about AI in a legal context, it's benefits and limitations and addressing inherent bias. Particularly of interest to those entering the SCL Sir Henry Brooke Student Essay Prize 2021.

Date: Monday 1 November 2021

Time: 6 pm - 7 pm

Venue: Online Meeting

Fee: This SCL Student Bytes webinar is free of charge and open to all



Panellists:

Minesh Tanna, Solicitor Advocate and AI Lead, Simmons & Simmons and Chair of the SCL AI Group

Sara Vero, Emerging Technologies Counsel, JP Morgan and committee member of the SCL AI Group

This event will give attendees the opportunity to learn about AI and some of its benefits and limitations, particularly within a legal context.

The objective is to provide insight into the ways in which AI might be open to criticisms of inherent bias and how the law is able to address those concerns.

Attendees who are interested in entering the SCL Sir Henry Brooke Student Essay Prize 2021 will find this event particularly informative as they will be better equipped to answer this year's competition question:

‘There is increasing concern that machine learning tools embed bias in their operations and outputs. To what extent does the law currently provide adequate protection from or adequate redress in respect of any such discrimination?’

For more information about the essay prize competition click here. The closing date for this year's competition is Monday 8 November 2021.

Event Structure:

Welcome and introductions

Presentations/panel discussion

Q&A

Who should attend?

Students from any degree disciplines and SCL Student Bytes members interested in understanding more about AI as it relates to law and legal practice. Students who are interested in entering the SCL Sir Henry Brooke Student Essay Prize 2021.

Attendance is free of charge. The speaker panel session of this event will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day.

About SCL Student Bytes

SCL Student Bytes is an online content platform run by and aimed at the student population, with a mission to make the intersection between law and technology accessible.

For more information about SCL Student Bytes - please go to bytes.scl.org

Free SCL membership for UK students: SCL provides free membership for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable.



