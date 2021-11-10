SCL In-house Lawyers' Group event: Digital relationships and smarter contracts - Wednesday 10 November 2021 @ 1 pm

When: 10/11/2021

Code:

You need to register with us or sign in to your existing account in order to book an event unless the event is free of charge. Please follow the booking instructions below.

Date: Wednesday 10 November 2021

Time: 1 pm - 2 pm

Venue: Online Meeting

Fee: This webinar is brought to you as a benefit of your SCL membership and is free of charge - book here



Speakers:

David Quest QC, 3 Verulam Buildings

Emma Dearnaley, LawtechUK



This session will cover:

Legal Statement on crypto assets and smart contracts

Digital Dispute Resolution Rules

LawtechUK and its Smarter Contracts project

To facilitate free and open discussion this event is only open to those working in-house. However, a recording of the formal presentation will be available to view on the SCL website after the event.

Speaker's Details:

David Quest QC is a leading commercial silk, specialising in banking, finance and investment, commercial and financial fraud, technology and computing (including fintech, blockchain and cryptoassets), insurance and reinsurance, and professional negligence, as well as general commercial litigation. David is one of the lead authors of the landmark UK Jurisdiction Taskforce Legal Statement on Cryptoassets and Smart Contracts and Digital Dispute Resolution Rules. He continues to be involved in UKJT projects.





Emma Dearnaley is Head of Legal Services Innovation at the Ministry of Justice and currently seconded to LawtechUK, a government-backed initiative established to support the transformation of the legal sector through technology. Emma was previously a commercial litigation lawyer at Hogan Lovells in London and Hong Kong.



About the SCL In-house Lawyers' Group

The SCL In-house Lawyers' Group is intended to be designed by in-house lawyers, for in-house lawyers and be a space to share experience, expertise and challenges and to support the personal and professional development of those working in-house. For more information about the Group, to join and to watch videos of previous sessions please click here: https://www.scl.org/inhouse



Administration Notes:

This event is only open to those working in house and is free to attend. SCL members are welcome to invite their non-member in-house colleagues to attend also.

Bookings: This event is free to attend. Book here

Non-members wishing to join the Society are entitled to membership of the Society valid for 12 months including full access to the content of the SCL web site www.scl.org, the SCL magazine "Computers & Law" plus reduced fees for training events where a fee is applicable. The cost of an annual SCL membership is £145.00. If you have any queries about SCL membership please contact SCL on Tel: 0117 904 1242 or Email: hello@scl.org

Free membership for trainee lawyers and UK students: SCL provides free membership for trainee lawyers until qualification and for UK students in full-time education with a valid ac.uk email address. Student members are eligible to attend SCL events at concessionary rates where a fee is applicable. Trainee members are entitled to attend SCL events at the standard members' rate (the concessionary rate for UK students in full-time education does not apply). Trainees and UK students in full-time education can apply to join SCL for free by emailing hello@scl.org



If you like what we do please support our work by making a donation:





Code of conduct at SCL events

The Society for Computers and Law (SCL) is dedicated to providing a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity and expression, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices.

We do not tolerate harassment of participants in any form. Sexual language and imagery is not appropriate at the event or on Twitter and other online media.

Participants violating these rules may be asked to leave the event at the discretion of the organisers.



It may be necessary for reasons beyond the control of the Society for Computers and Law to change the content/timing of the programme and/or speakers.