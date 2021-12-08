"AI and Human Rights" - Wednesday 8 December 2021 @ 2.30 pm

When: 08/12/2021

Code:

A joint event between Queen Mary Global Policy Institute, the Society for Computers and Law and The World Bank

Date: Wednesday 8 December 2021

Time: 2.30 pm - 4.30 pm

Moderators:

Fernando Barrio, SCL Trustee and Senior Lecturer in Business Law, School of Business and Management, Queen Mary University of London and Academic Lead for Resilience and Sustainability, Queen Mary Global Policy Institute

Dr Theodora Christou, Convenor of Transnational Law and Governance at the Centre for Commercial Law Studies, Queen Mary University of London

Introduction:

Professor Greg Slabaugh, Director of Queen Mary's Digital Environments Research Institute (DERI) and Professor of Computer Vision and AI

Speaker Panel:

Professor Elspeth Guild, Jean Monnet Professor ad personam at Queen Mary University of London

Maria Pia Sacco, Senior Project Lawyer, International Bar Association

Dr Florian Ostmann, Policy Theme Lead and Policy Fellow, The Alan Turing Institute

Minesh Tanna, Solicitor Advocate and AI Lead, Simmons & Simmons, Chair AI Group of the Society for Computers and Law (SCL)

The regulatory and policy environment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one that is both in a state of flux and attracting increasing attention from policymakers and business leaders at a global scale.

AI is having an impact on most aspects of government activities, business operations, and people’s lives. Proposals in favour of letting the technology advance unregulated are under question, with the increasing realisation of the potential pitfalls of such unhindered development.

While there is a tension between the need to further develop the technology harnessing its potential benefits, and the harm that the use of it may cause to different aspects of people's lives, there seems to be a tacit consensus that Human Rights represent the limits where the potential impact takes precedence over the alleged benefits of the technological development.

The policy analysis expertise of the QMGPI, the practitioner insights of SCL and the global reach and influence of The World Bank creates the opportunity to have a discussion of the very latest insights that reaches different sectors and layers of the AI regulatory and policy landscape.

Taking place two days before International Human Rights Day on 10 December, this event will set the stage for further discussion on the topic, with the panel expected to discuss the current situation of AI development and use, at both public and private entities, and the actual and potential repercussions of that use on people's enjoyment of Human Rights

Administration Notes:

