SCL Privacy & Data Protection Group webinar: "Cross-border data transfers under China's data laws" - Monday 13 December @ 12 pm

When: 13/12/2021

Date: Monday 13 December 2021

Time: 12 pm - 1 pm

Venue: Online event - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the event



Speakers:

Barbara Li, Head of Corporate, Rui Bai Law Firm, Beijing

Darren Grayson Chng, Senior Manager, Personal Data Protection Commission, Singapore



Trying to navigate data localisation and cross-border transfer requirements under the CSL, DSL, PIPL?



Will the various draft guidelines and measures on cross-border transfers materialise, and what should we make of them?



These areas will be covered in this webinar, with practical tips and more.

The speakers request that attendees send questions in advance and they will answer them during the webinar. Please send your questions to hello@scl.org



