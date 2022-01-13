SCL Legal Tech Online Conference - Thursday 13 January 2022 from 10 am

This event, co-organised by Dr Rónán Kennedy of the School of Law, NUI Galway and Nap Keeling of Ken Kennedy Solicitors, will bring together key innovators to share knowledge, experience, and new ideas. It is aimed at practitioners, ICT specialists, and students.

Information and communications technology (ICT) is enabling new models and approaches to legal practice. It has been an important driver of change in legal research and daily practice for decades. Video-conferencing and remote hearings were an important part of the responses of the courts and the legal profession to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that experience may create long-term change. The deployment of tools such as machine learning may radically transform this field in the next five to ten years, creating new opportunities for innovators and entrepreneurs. There is an urgent need to explore what this means for Irish legal practice, legal education, and career opportunities.



There is clearly change afoot in the Irish legal services market, with courts authorising the use of e-discovery, experimenting with document display technology, and developing new user-friendly websites. Some practitioners are enthusiastically adopting or inventing new tools. Software start-ups are targeting lawyers as a distinct market segment. Adopting “lawtech” is becoming a competitive advantage and a mark of best practice.

The hype in the headlines around machine learning and so-called “artificial intelligence” is well-known: robots will replace lawyers (and even judges), everything will be bought and sold on the blockchain, and the traditional legal career is dead. This event will seek to explore the realities of what is happening in the Irish legal service market, whether those predictions are likely to come true, and how Ireland might differ from other jurisdictions. It will cut through the hype and ask critical questions about whether the technology can and does deliver, what difference it is making in practice, and how it could be applied for better outcomes for all.

In order to encourage discussion and debate, the conference will involve moderated discussion rather than the delivery of prepared papers. Each panel will be led by a facilitator, who will guide the panelists through a series of relevant questions and enable contributions from the audience. The event will also involve opportunities for networking.

Programme:

10.00 - 10.30: Opening - Andreas Carney, Pinsent Masons



10.05 - 10.20: Keynote - Mr Justice Frank Clarke, former Chief Justice of Ireland



10.20 - 11.00: Panel 1 - The Courts & LawTech

Facilitator: Nap Keeling, Ken Kennedy Solicitors



Karyn Harty , McCann Fitzgerald

, McCann Fitzgerald The Hon Mr Justice Garrett Simons , High Court of Ireland

, High Court of Ireland Owen Harrison, Courts Service

11.00 - 11.40: Panel 2 - Legal Transactions & LawTech

Facilitator: Dr Rónán Kennedy, NUI Galway



Gerard Brady , Irish Water

, Irish Water Tara Doyle , Matheson

, Matheson Lory Kehoe, BNY Mellon

11.40 - 12.00 Break

12.00 - 12.40: Panel 3 - Access to Justice & LawTech

Facilitator: Alison Hough BL, Athlone IT



Mark Edwards , Rocket Lawyer

, Rocket Lawyer Gavin Sheridan , Vizlegal

, Vizlegal Mark Tottenham BL, DECISIS

12.40: Panel 4 - Alternative Careers & LawTech

Facilitator: Dr David Cowan, Maynooth University



Sinéad Garnett, Johnson Hana

Elizabeth Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Tech Law

Alex Kelly, Brightflag

