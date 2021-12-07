When: 07/12/2021
Date: Tuesday 7 December 2021
Time: 6.00 pm - 7.30 pm
Venue: Online event - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the event
Lawtech UK is a government-backed initiative established to support the transformation of the UK legal sector through technology, for the benefit of society and the economy. The UKJT Digital Dispute Resolution Rules (the “DDR Rules”) published on 22 April 2021 are created to enable the rapid resolution of blockchain and crypto legal disputes, offering users a procedural framework and a choice of either arbitration or expert determination.
The CIArb London Branch invites SCL members to an informative webinar with Lawrence Akka QC and David Quest QC, two of the lead authors of the landmark UKJT Legal Statement on Cryptoassets and Smart Contracts and Digital Dispute Resolution Rules (DDR Rules). We will also have an introduction to the world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and explore dispute resolution in this area.
Join us on Tuesday 07 December 2021 at 06:00 pm GMT for an informative and interactive webinar where we will cover:
This will be followed by a Panel Discussion and an interactive Q&A session with participants.
Moderator:
Camilla Macpherson (FCIArb), P.R.I.M.E Finance Foundation
Speakers:
Lawrence Akka QC, Twenty Essex
David Quest QC, 3 Verulam Buildings
Shobana Iyer, Swan Chambers
John Kraski, Host of NFT Heat Podcast: NFT Entertainment Studio
Facilitator:
Karina Albers (FCIArb), Secretary to the CIArb London Branch
Rapporteurs:
Aabhas Pareek, Giovanni Passamonti, Akhila K Jayaram
Registration:
There will be no charge to attend this webinar, but prior registration is required, and limited spots are available. Participants will be confirmed on a first come first served basis. Please click here to complete the registration for the webinar.