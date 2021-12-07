CIArb London Branch Webinar: Cryptoassets and the UKJT Digital Dispute Resolution Rules - Tuesday 7 December 2021 @ 6 pm

When: 07/12/2021

Date: Tuesday 7 December 2021

Time: 6.00 pm - 7.30 pm

Venue: Online event - joining details will be emailed to attendees ahead of the event



Lawtech UK is a government-backed initiative established to support the transformation of the UK legal sector through technology, for the benefit of society and the economy. The UKJT Digital Dispute Resolution Rules (the “DDR Rules”) published on 22 April 2021 are created to enable the rapid resolution of blockchain and crypto legal disputes, offering users a procedural framework and a choice of either arbitration or expert determination.

The CIArb London Branch invites SCL members to an informative webinar with Lawrence Akka QC and David Quest QC, two of the lead authors of the landmark UKJT Legal Statement on Cryptoassets and Smart Contracts and Digital Dispute Resolution Rules (DDR Rules). We will also have an introduction to the world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and explore dispute resolution in this area.

Join us on Tuesday 07 December 2021 at 06:00 pm GMT for an informative and interactive webinar where we will cover:

An introduction to blockchain/distributed ledger technology and the Lawtech UK’s Legal Statement on Cryptoassets and Smart Contracts

DDR Rules and its aims, and its usage for dispute resolution

Brief introduction to NFTs and issues arising in this space

This will be followed by a Panel Discussion and an interactive Q&A session with participants.

Moderator:

Camilla Macpherson (FCIArb), P.R.I.M.E Finance Foundation

Speakers:

Lawrence Akka QC, Twenty Essex

David Quest QC, 3 Verulam Buildings

Shobana Iyer, Swan Chambers

John Kraski, Host of NFT Heat Podcast: NFT Entertainment Studio

Facilitator:

Karina Albers (FCIArb), Secretary to the CIArb London Branch

Rapporteurs:

Aabhas Pareek, Giovanni Passamonti, Akhila K Jayaram

Registration:

There will be no charge to attend this webinar, but prior registration is required, and limited spots are available. Participants will be confirmed on a first come first served basis.