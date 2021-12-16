SCL Women in Tech Law presents: On the Tech Law Horizon: what's coming up in 2022? - Thursday 16 December 2021 @ 4 pm

When: 16/12/2021

Date: Thursday 16 December 2021

Time: 4 pm - 5 pm

Chair:

Sue McLean, SCL Vice-Chair, Chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law Group, Technology & FinTech Partner, Baker McKenzie



Speakers:

Karishma Brahmbhatt, Senior Associate, Allen & Overy

Yvonne Dunn, Partner, Pinsent Masons

Anne Todd, Senior Solicitor, Macfarlanes

2021 was a boom year for the tech sector, with the pandemic continuing to act as a catalyst for digital transformation. It was also another busy year in terms of legal and regulatory developments. In the UK, some major litigation affecting the tech sector hit the headlines this year including a potentially ground-breaking class action litigation case against Google. In Europe, the decision in Schrems II led to big changes affecting the overseas transfer of data. And in the rest of the world, the legacy of GDPR continued with more countries around the world introducing their own rules to tackle data protection, including the new China Personal Information Protection. In 2021, policy makers in the UK and the EU also announced plans on how to tackle new technologies such as AI, fintech and crypto-assets and deal with a range of challenges such as competition and online harms.

In this session, we will discuss with our speakers some of the major tech law developments we have seen in 2021 and what we should be looking out for in 2022.

Please join our speakers for this session and share your predictions on what is going to keep us busy next year.

Speaker Details:

Sue McLean is a partner in Baker McKenzie's IP, Data and Technology group. Sue advises clients on technology, sourcing and digital media business models and deals, as well as the legal issues relating to the implementation of new technologies. Sue is a trustee and vice chair of SCL and chair of the SCL Women in Tech Law group.



Karishma Brahmbhatt is a Senior Associate in Allen & Overy’s London office who specialises in all aspects of technology, data protection and privacy law. She advises a broad range of clients on a variety of data protection and commercial contracts matters, including data compliance projects, digital transformation, data strategy, data ethics, Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, FinTech, social listening, and privacy issues in ad-tech.



Anne Todd is a Senior Solicitor at Macfarlanes. Anne represents customer and supply-side clients in all aspects of technology, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, digital transformation and data protection. She is a former in-house lawyer and General Counsel and has worked in leading technology and communications companies and in emerging technology.



Yvonne Dunn is a Partner who leads the Pinsent Masons financial services technology practice. She specialises in advising on outsourcing, systems development and integration and IT procurement. Yvonne also leads our FinTech practice and advises on complex projects which combine technology and the regulatory environment in which financial services clients operate. Yvonne leads several of our TMT and outsourcing relationships with major banking and insurance clients and regularly speaks and writes on TMT and outsourcing issues specific to the financial services sector. She is the firm’s board representative on Fintech Scotland.

